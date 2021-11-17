Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he will not rule out trying to bring back Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta to the club after presenting Dani Alves on his return to the La Liga giants.

"I do not rule it out," he said.

"It has happened with Dani. And I want to thank him because he has seen the situation of the club and wants to come to help.

"I also thank him for making an economic effort. We are going to reverse this situation, but now he has made this effort. It has to be appreciated.

These are people who have made this club great.

"Messi and Iniesta are spectacular, I cannot predict the future, as they are still playing, but they have made the club great, we always keep them in mind, although now they have contracts with others clubs and you have to respect that, but in life you never know."

Alves has agreed to be one of the club's lowest paid players on a deal until the end of the season. He will begin training with the La Liga side this week but will have to wait until January to make his second debut for the club.

Laporta has thanked the 38-year-old, who was presented in front of 10,000 supporters at the Nou Camp, for returning to the side where he was at the peak of his powers.

"Thank you for coming back," Laporta said to Alves. "We will do it again, Dani. It is a day full of emotions that are repeated from when you [first] came to Barcelona.

"Alves is a self-made man, who has fought, has talent and imprints his character wherever he goes.

He is the player with the most titles in history. He told me that he wanted to come back and help this team that is being formed.

"Physically, he is gifted. I remember he told me the first time he came here that he used to walk or run 20km to get to school when he was little.

"He's a person who likes to compete and he transmits that to the team."

