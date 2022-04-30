Liga / Matchday 34
San Mamés / 30.04.2022
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid as it happened - Los Colchoneros' top-four hopes take a blow
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: ATHLETIC BILBAO 2-0 ATLETICO MADRID
Atletico Madrid deservedly crash to defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao. A day to forget for Diego Simeone's side to forget after Real were crowned La Liga champions earlier today, but they have much more pressing matters to worry about, namely their top-four hopes.
90'+3
OFF THE POST
Correa's shot from distance takes a deflection, wrongfooting Simon... but when it's not your day it's not your day as the ball cannons off the post.
90'+2
PARTY TIME FOR HOSTS
Every pass is being greeted with a cheer from the home supporters. Athletic Club have outplayed their opponents and thoroughly deserve their win.
90'
SIX MINUTES ADDED ON
Too much for Atleti to do now, surely.
88'
YURI MAKES WAY FOR BALENZIAGA
And another change from the hosts.
87'
VIVIAN REPLACES GARCIA
A late switch in the Athletic Club ranks.
85'
CHANCE FOR ATLETI!
De Paul's cross is controlled by Correa - who may well be offside but the flag stays down - but he fails to keep his shot down!
82'
SIMEONE HASN'T GIVEN UP
Animated as ever, the Atleti boss is desperately trying to encourage his players from the touchline, but there has been no response from his players just yet; the triple switch in personnel has been ineffective.
80'
NO SIGN OF AN ATLETI COMEBACK
Athletic Club are in complete control and dare I say it, there appears to be no sign of a late rally from the visitors.
77'
INAKI WILLIAMS ALSO GOES OFF
He's replaced by Berengeur as we approach the final 10 minutes of normal time.
75'
WARM APPLAUSE...
As Nico Williams is replaced by Zarraga.
74'
NICO WILLIAMS IS DOWN WITH CRAMP
A sign of hard work!
73'
CROSSBAR - BUT IT WOULDN'T HAVE COUNTED!
Athletic Club are threatening a third as Inaki Williams controls and shoots on the turn and Oblak can only parry it onto the crossbar. But then the offside flag goes up so it was all in vain.
71'
YELLOW CARD
Another yellow card, this time it's shown to Lodl.
70'
SUAREZ IS OFF
A quiet evening for the Uruguay international comes to an end. Vrsaljko is his replacement.
68'
YELLOW CARD
Inaki Williams is booked.
66'
ALMOST 3-0!
Athletic Club hit the visitors on the counter, Muniain has the chance to put the game beyond them as he shoots from the edge of the box but Oblak makes the save. Inaki Williams is quickly on the loose ball but the Atleti goalkeeper gathers himself to repel him.
65'
AND CUNHA REPLACES CARRASCO
65'
DE PAUL COMES ON FOR KONDOGBIA