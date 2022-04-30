Liga / Matchday 34
San Mamés / 30.04.2022
Athletic Club
Completed
2
0
Atlético Madrid
    Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid as it happened - Los Colchoneros' top-four hopes take a blow

    Ben Snowball
    By
    Ben Snowball
    Updated 30/04/2022 at 21:11 GMT
    Atleti’s Champions League hopes dented by Athletic Bilbao defeat
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: ATHLETIC BILBAO 2-0 ATLETICO MADRID
    Atletico Madrid deservedly crash to defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao. A day to forget for Diego Simeone's side to forget after Real were crowned La Liga champions earlier today, but they have much more pressing matters to worry about, namely their top-four hopes.
    90'+3
    Live comment icon
    OFF THE POST
    Correa's shot from distance takes a deflection, wrongfooting Simon... but when it's not your day it's not your day as the ball cannons off the post.
    90'+2
    PARTY TIME FOR HOSTS
    Every pass is being greeted with a cheer from the home supporters. Athletic Club have outplayed their opponents and thoroughly deserve their win.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    SIX MINUTES ADDED ON
    Too much for Atleti to do now, surely.
    88'
    Live comment icon
    YURI MAKES WAY FOR BALENZIAGA
    And another change from the hosts.
    Yuri Berchiche
    Off
    Yuri Berchiche
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    Assists1
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks3
    Mikel Balenziaga
    On
    Mikel Balenziaga
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    87'
    Live comment icon
    VIVIAN REPLACES GARCIA
    A late switch in the Athletic Club ranks.
    Raúl García
    Off
    Raúl García
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    Fouls6
    Fouls against1
    Wide2
    Dani Vivian
    On
    Dani Vivian
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    85'
    Live comment icon
    CHANCE FOR ATLETI!
    De Paul's cross is controlled by Correa - who may well be offside but the flag stays down - but he fails to keep his shot down!
    82'
    SIMEONE HASN'T GIVEN UP
    Animated as ever, the Atleti boss is desperately trying to encourage his players from the touchline, but there has been no response from his players just yet; the triple switch in personnel has been ineffective.
    80'
    NO SIGN OF AN ATLETI COMEBACK
    Athletic Club are in complete control and dare I say it, there appears to be no sign of a late rally from the visitors.
    77'
    Live comment icon
    INAKI WILLIAMS ALSO GOES OFF
    He's replaced by Berengeur as we approach the final 10 minutes of normal time.
    Iñaki Williams
    Off
    Iñaki Williams
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    Goals1
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Álex Berenguer
    On
    Álex Berenguer
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    75'
    Live comment icon
    WARM APPLAUSE...
    As Nico Williams is replaced by Zarraga.
    Nico Williams
    Off
    Nico Williams
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Oier Zarraga
    On
    Oier Zarraga
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    74'
    NICO WILLIAMS IS DOWN WITH CRAMP
    A sign of hard work!
    73'
    Live comment icon
    CROSSBAR - BUT IT WOULDN'T HAVE COUNTED!
    Athletic Club are threatening a third as Inaki Williams controls and shoots on the turn and Oblak can only parry it onto the crossbar. But then the offside flag goes up so it was all in vain.
    71'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Another yellow card, this time it's shown to Lodl.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    SUAREZ IS OFF
    A quiet evening for the Uruguay international comes to an end. Vrsaljko is his replacement.
    Luis Suárez
    Off
    Luis Suárez
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    Šime Vrsaljko
    On
    Šime Vrsaljko
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    68'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Inaki Williams is booked.
    Iñaki Williams
    Yellow card
    Iñaki Williams
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    Goals1
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    66'
    Live comment icon
    ALMOST 3-0!
    Athletic Club hit the visitors on the counter, Muniain has the chance to put the game beyond them as he shoots from the edge of the box but Oblak makes the save. Inaki Williams is quickly on the loose ball but the Atleti goalkeeper gathers himself to repel him.
    65'
    Live comment icon
    AND CUNHA REPLACES CARRASCO
    Yannick Carrasco
    Off
    Yannick Carrasco
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks1
    Matheus Cunha
    On
    Matheus Cunha
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    65'
    Live comment icon
    DE PAUL COMES ON FOR KONDOGBIA