Liga / Matchday 33
Wanda Metropolitano / 20.04.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Second half
0
0
86'
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/granada-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Granada CF
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates

Atletico Madrid v Granada live updates - latest La Liga score as Atletico continue their charge in securing top-four while Granada attempt to get out of the bottom three

Marcus Foley
By
Marcus Foley
Updated 20/04/2022 at 18:47 GMT
83'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Antonio Puertas
Yellow card
Antonio Puertas
Granada CF
Granada CF
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
80'
Live comment icon
GRANADA'S FIRST CORNER OF THE MATCH
So close! Oblak has to scramble to get the ball there. If he didn't rush, it surely would have been a goal for the visitors.
78'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
De Paul gets booked for a foul on Petrovic.
Rodrigo De Paul
Yellow card
Rodrigo De Paul
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid
76'
Live comment icon
SUBS FOR GRANADA
Alex Collado
Off
Alex Collado
Granada CF
Granada CF
Fouls against3
Ángel Montoro
On
Ángel Montoro
Granada CF
Granada CF
76'
Live comment icon
SUBS FOR GRANADA
Luis Suárez
Off
Luis Suárez
Granada CF
Granada CF
Fouls1
Wide2
Offsides1
Carlos Bacca
On
Carlos Bacca
Granada CF
Granada CF
74'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Diaz gets a foul for holding back Carrasco.
Third member of Granada's back four that gets in the book.
Víctor Díaz
Yellow card
Víctor Díaz
Granada CF
Granada CF
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
73'
ATLETI GETTING SEVERAL CORNERS
But they can't get any shot on target from them.
70'
Live comment icon
ANOTHER CHANGE
Atleti throwing everything at Granada right now.
Antoine Griezmann
Off
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid
Wide1
Free Kicks1
Matheus Cunha
On
Matheus Cunha
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid
67'
SAVIC CLOSE TO A DISASTER
He's in his own box, and almost loses the ball to Granada's Suarez.
Would have been an awful goal to concede.
65'
Live comment icon
ATLETI SUB
Ángel Correa
Off
Ángel Correa
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid
Blocked Shots1
Renan Lodi
On
Renan Lodi
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid
62'
Live comment icon
GRANADA SUB
Darwin Machis
Off
Darwin Machis
Granada CF
Granada CF
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Myrto Uzuni
On
Myrto Uzuni
Granada CF
Granada CF
62'
ATLETI CORNER ALMOST LEADS TO A GOAL
After a Suarez miskick, Koke gets the ball back into the box, but Maximiano gets to it before an Atleti player can get on the end of it.
60'
ATLETI CHANCE
Suarez threads the ball to Carrasco, whose shot is blocked by Diaz.
58'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Escudero gets booked for a push on Correa.
Sergio Escudero
Yellow card
Sergio Escudero
Granada CF
Granada CF
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
56'
SUAREZ VERY AMBITIOUS SHOT
The other Suarez attempts a very ambitious shot from the halfway line.
54'
GRANADA USES POSSESSION CHEAPLY
Suarez gets the ball, and I think he goes for goal.
It goes out for a throw in, so you can imagine how off target he was.
51'
Live comment icon
ANOTHER ONE GOES WIDE
Correa creates some space with a drop of the shoulder, and his shot is also just wide of the other post.
Atleti much more proactive so far.
49'
Live comment icon
WHAT A CHANCE
Griezmann with a strike and it's just wide.
Great play from Atleti, Carrasco to Correa who lays it off for the French striker.
45'
Live comment icon
SOME ATLETI SUBS
Javier Serrano
Off
Javier Serrano
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid
Fouls1
Šime Vrsaljko
On
Šime Vrsaljko
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid
45'
Live comment icon
SOME ATLETI SUBS
Simeone makes some changes. Looks like it'll be a 4-3-3 now.
Reinildo Mandava
Off
Reinildo Mandava
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Luis Suárez
On
Luis Suárez
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid