Liga / Matchday 33
Wanda Metropolitano / 20.04.2022
Live
Live
Live Updates
Atletico Madrid v Granada live updates - latest La Liga score as Atletico continue their charge in securing top-four while Granada attempt to get out of the bottom three
83'
YELLOW CARD
Yellow card
Antonio Puertas
Granada CF
80'
GRANADA'S FIRST CORNER OF THE MATCH
So close! Oblak has to scramble to get the ball there. If he didn't rush, it surely would have been a goal for the visitors.
78'
YELLOW CARD
De Paul gets booked for a foul on Petrovic.
Yellow card
Rodrigo De Paul
Atlético Madrid
76'
SUBS FOR GRANADA
Off
Alex Collado
Granada CF
On
Ángel Montoro
Granada CF
76'
SUBS FOR GRANADA
Off
Luis Suárez
Granada CF
On
Carlos Bacca
Granada CF
74'
YELLOW CARD
Diaz gets a foul for holding back Carrasco.
Third member of Granada's back four that gets in the book.
Yellow card
Víctor Díaz
Granada CF
73'
ATLETI GETTING SEVERAL CORNERS
But they can't get any shot on target from them.
70'
ANOTHER CHANGE
Atleti throwing everything at Granada right now.
Off
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
On
Matheus Cunha
Atlético Madrid
67'
SAVIC CLOSE TO A DISASTER
He's in his own box, and almost loses the ball to Granada's Suarez.
Would have been an awful goal to concede.
65'
ATLETI SUB
Off
Ángel Correa
Atlético Madrid
On
Renan Lodi
Atlético Madrid
62'
GRANADA SUB
Off
Darwin Machis
Granada CF
On
Myrto Uzuni
Granada CF
62'
ATLETI CORNER ALMOST LEADS TO A GOAL
After a Suarez miskick, Koke gets the ball back into the box, but Maximiano gets to it before an Atleti player can get on the end of it.
60'
ATLETI CHANCE
Suarez threads the ball to Carrasco, whose shot is blocked by Diaz.
58'
YELLOW CARD
Escudero gets booked for a push on Correa.
Yellow card
Sergio Escudero
Granada CF
56'
SUAREZ VERY AMBITIOUS SHOT
The other Suarez attempts a very ambitious shot from the halfway line.
54'
GRANADA USES POSSESSION CHEAPLY
Suarez gets the ball, and I think he goes for goal.
It goes out for a throw in, so you can imagine how off target he was.
51'
ANOTHER ONE GOES WIDE
Correa creates some space with a drop of the shoulder, and his shot is also just wide of the other post.
Atleti much more proactive so far.
49'
WHAT A CHANCE
Griezmann with a strike and it's just wide.
Great play from Atleti, Carrasco to Correa who lays it off for the French striker.
45'
SOME ATLETI SUBS
Off
Javier Serrano
Atlético Madrid
On
Šime Vrsaljko
Atlético Madrid
45'
SOME ATLETI SUBS
Simeone makes some changes. Looks like it'll be a 4-3-3 now.
Off
Reinildo Mandava
Atlético Madrid
On
Luis Suárez
Atlético Madrid