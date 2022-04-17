Liga / Matchday 32
Wanda Metropolitano / 17.04.2022
Live
Atlético Madrid
Second half
1
0
57'
RCD Espanyol
    Live Updates

    Atletico Madrid v Espanyol live updates - latest La Liga score as Atletico continue their charge in securing a top-four position

    Ben Snowball
    Updated 17/04/2022 at 15:33 GMT
    54'
    ESPANYOL NEED TO MAKE A FORMATION CHANGE
    Vidal struggling ever since he's come on. Not a lot on the bench that can help, so they may have to go back to their tried and trusted back four. This back three is not working.
    52'
    Yannick Carrasco
    Goal
    Yannick Carrasco
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! ATLETICO MADRID 1-0 ESPANYOL
    That's the start they needed!
    Carrasco pulls the ball back onto his right foot after he makes a great run and receives the ball. Once he gets the ball onto his right, he scores.
    50'
    ATLETICO STARTING THE SECOND HALF WELL
    Much better from the home side, with Cunha particularly causing problems.
    46'
    ESPANYOL CHANGE
    Óscar Gil
    Off
    Óscar Gil
    RCD Espanyol
    RCD Espanyol
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks1
    Aleix Vidal
    On
    Aleix Vidal
    RCD Espanyol
    RCD Espanyol
    46'
    MORE SUBS
    Šime Vrsaljko
    Off
    Šime Vrsaljko
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Fouls1
    Matheus Cunha
    On
    Matheus Cunha
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    46'
    ATLETICO CHANGES
    Simeone not happy with his side's performance.
    Thomas Lemar
    Off
    Thomas Lemar
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    Corners3
    Antoine Griezmann
    On
    Antoine Griezmann
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    2nd Half
    45'
    SECOND HALF
    We're back!
    Let's see if either of these sides have a goal or two in them.
    End of 1st Half
    HT
    HALF-TIME
    Nothing separates the two sides. We'll be back for the second half.
    45+2'
    ESPANYOL FK
    Raul de Tomas' shot goes straight to the wall.
    45'
    YELLOW CARD
    Felipe gets booked for stopping an Espanyol attack.
    Bad week for him. Sent off in the CL, and will now miss the next league match.
    Free-kick for Espanyol near the box.
    Felipe
    Yellow card
    Felipe
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    43'
    FELIX IS DOWN
    Fans whistle while their own team has the ball until it is kicked out. He seems to have been pushed by Sergi Gomez, but nothing in it that warrants a booking.
    Oscar Gil is also holding his hamstring, but he continues. He'll likely be subbed at half-time.
    39'
    FRUSTRATING DAY SO FAR FOR JOAO
    His second foul in a few moments, but he surprisingly doesn't get booked. Commentators are quite shocked. The young striker seems to be a bit frustrated with his match so far.
    37'
    YELLOW CARD
    Geoffrey Kondogbia gets booked for foul.
    Geoffrey Kondogbia
    Yellow card
    Geoffrey Kondogbia
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    36'
    ATLETICO OPPORTUNITY
    Long ball to Felix, and he's one on one with the keeper, as the defender is behind him.
    He unfortunately skies it. Big chance wasted.
    33'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Diego Lopez gets a yellow for time wasting. Very harsh, as he was still setting up the ball for a goal kick.
    Diego López
    Yellow card
    Diego López
    RCD Espanyol
    RCD Espanyol
    Yellow Cards1
    Free Kicks1
    33'
    JUST OVER HALF AN HOUR GONE
    And a bit lethargic from Atletico so far. Very different from their style against City in the second half of their UCL match.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    31'
    ATLETICO FK
    The free-kick after the yellow card leads to a cross in the box, but it's headed away by Cabrera.
    30'
    YELLOW CARD
    Oscar Gil gets a yellow for a cynical foul.
    Óscar Gil
    Yellow card
    Óscar Gil
    RCD Espanyol
    RCD Espanyol
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    29'
    ESPANYOL WITH THE SHOT
    Raul de Tomas with a wide shot ends Espanyol's spell of possession. The visitors have had 53% of the ball so far.
    25'
    ATLETICO CORNERS
    Leads to a Lemar cross that is just flicked over the bar.
    The follow up corner leads to a shot punched away by Diego Lopez.