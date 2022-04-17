Liga / Matchday 32
Wanda Metropolitano / 17.04.2022
Atletico Madrid v Espanyol live updates - latest La Liga score as Atletico continue their charge in securing a top-four position
54'
ESPANYOL NEED TO MAKE A FORMATION CHANGE
Vidal struggling ever since he's come on. Not a lot on the bench that can help, so they may have to go back to their tried and trusted back four. This back three is not working.
52'
Goal
Yannick Carrasco
Atlético Madrid
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! ATLETICO MADRID 1-0 ESPANYOL
That's the start they needed!
Carrasco pulls the ball back onto his right foot after he makes a great run and receives the ball. Once he gets the ball onto his right, he scores.
50'
ATLETICO STARTING THE SECOND HALF WELL
Much better from the home side, with Cunha particularly causing problems.
46'
ESPANYOL CHANGE
Off
Óscar Gil
RCD Espanyol
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
On
Aleix Vidal
RCD Espanyol
46'
MORE SUBS
Off
Šime Vrsaljko
Atlético Madrid
Fouls1
On
Matheus Cunha
Atlético Madrid
46'
ATLETICO CHANGES
Simeone not happy with his side's performance.
Off
Thomas Lemar
Atlético Madrid
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
Corners3
On
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF
We're back!
Let's see if either of these sides have a goal or two in them.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME
Nothing separates the two sides. We'll be back for the second half.
45+2'
ESPANYOL FK
Raul de Tomas' shot goes straight to the wall.
45'
YELLOW CARD
Felipe gets booked for stopping an Espanyol attack.
Bad week for him. Sent off in the CL, and will now miss the next league match.
Free-kick for Espanyol near the box.
Yellow card
Felipe
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
43'
FELIX IS DOWN
Fans whistle while their own team has the ball until it is kicked out. He seems to have been pushed by Sergi Gomez, but nothing in it that warrants a booking.
Oscar Gil is also holding his hamstring, but he continues. He'll likely be subbed at half-time.
39'
FRUSTRATING DAY SO FAR FOR JOAO
His second foul in a few moments, but he surprisingly doesn't get booked. Commentators are quite shocked. The young striker seems to be a bit frustrated with his match so far.
37'
YELLOW CARD
Geoffrey Kondogbia gets booked for foul.
Yellow card
Geoffrey Kondogbia
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
36'
ATLETICO OPPORTUNITY
Long ball to Felix, and he's one on one with the keeper, as the defender is behind him.
He unfortunately skies it. Big chance wasted.
33'
YELLOW CARD
Diego Lopez gets a yellow for time wasting. Very harsh, as he was still setting up the ball for a goal kick.
Yellow card
Diego López
RCD Espanyol
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks1
33'
JUST OVER HALF AN HOUR GONE
And a bit lethargic from Atletico so far. Very different from their style against City in the second half of their UCL match.
31'
ATLETICO FK
The free-kick after the yellow card leads to a cross in the box, but it's headed away by Cabrera.
30'
YELLOW CARD
Oscar Gil gets a yellow for a cynical foul.
Yellow card
Óscar Gil
RCD Espanyol
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
29'
ESPANYOL WITH THE SHOT
Raul de Tomas with a wide shot ends Espanyol's spell of possession. The visitors have had 53% of the ball so far.
25'
ATLETICO CORNERS
Leads to a Lemar cross that is just flicked over the bar.
The follow up corner leads to a shot punched away by Diego Lopez.