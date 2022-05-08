Liga / Matchday 35
Wanda Metropolitano / 08.05.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Second half
1
0
47'
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    ATLETICO MADRID V REAL MADRID: LA LIGA CHAMPIONS FACE THEIR CITY RIVALS

    Ibrahim Mustapha
    By
    Ibrahim Mustapha
    Updated 08/05/2022 at 20:09 GMT
    46'
    Live comment icon
    FIRST SUB
    Correa is replaced by Griezmann at half time
    Ángel Correa
    Off
    Ángel Correa
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Antoine Griezmann
    On
    Antoine Griezmann
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    2nd Half
    46'
    Live comment icon
    BACK UNDERWAY
    The ref blows the whistle and the second half begins.
    HT
    Live comment icon
    HALF TIME: ATLETICO MADRID 1-0 REAL MADRID
    Atleti deserve to be ahead. The penalty is a little controversial, Real fans will claim Correa was on the way down anyway but Carrasco stepped up to give his team the lead.
    Real Madrid could need to call on their subs like Vinicius or Benzema because they have not been on it so far despite coming close twice towards the end of the half.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    45+2'
    BIG SAVE
    Fantastic play by Real, Rodrygo is tackled by Vrasljko and it falls to Jovic but Oblak smothers him and makes a good save.
    45'
    KROOS GOES CLOSE
    Rodrygo does well dribbling through multiple defenders and lays it off to Kroos who fires from distance and it goes just wide.
    That would've gone against the run of play but that's typical Real Madrid if they found the back of the net when nobody expected them to.
    43'
    CORREA SHOT BLOCKED
    Again it comes down the left via Carrasco. He picks out Correa, the striker swivels and his shot is blocked.
    Real Madrid need to up it before it's two.
    42'
    ATLETI AHEAD
    Real Madrid can't get out. The press is exceptional.
    Koke has space and looks to find Correa but he waits too long and is cleared by Militao.
    40'
    Live comment icon
    Yannick Carrasco
    Penalty
    Yannick Carrasco
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against1
    GOAL: ATLETICO MADRID 1-0 REAL MADRID
    Carrasco steps up for Atletico and breaks the deadlock.
    A big run up from the Belgian and he sends Lunin the wrong way. 1-0.
    39'
    Live comment icon
    PENALTY GIVEN
    Vallejo stepped on Correa and it is a penalty to Atleti.
    The centre-back is booked as is Llorente for protesting before the ref headed to the monitor.
    36'
    PENALTY CLAIM
    Atleti think they should have a penalty. The crowd roar loudly.
    Correa runs through on goal and is sandwiched by Militao and Vallejo.
    The ref is heading to the VAR screen.
    34'
    GREAT TACKLE
    Casemiro gives it away and Carrasco dribbles forward but Camavinga puts in a great slide tackle to win in back. Brilliant play.
    32'
    DOMINANT ATLETICO
    They've been by far the better side, Oblak has barely touched the ball.
    However, Atleti have not tested Lunin regularly and aren't getting enough shots off.
    30'
    CUNHA SHOT BLOCKED
    The Brazillian shoots from the edge of the box after recieving a smart back heel by Llorente and the shot is blocked well by Nacho.
    28'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER YELLOW
    Vazquez goes into the book. Carrasco skipped away from him and he is clearly pulled back by the Spaniard.
    Lucas Vázquez
    Yellow card
    Lucas Vázquez
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    27'
    WIDE AREAS
    Atletico want to get the ball wide as quick as possible. Koke this time over hits a cross.
    25'
    CAMAVINGA FOULED
    Atleti are breaking up the game every time Real Madrid get forward but this time it's a foul. Camavinga steps away from Correa and he gets tripped.
    23'
    GOOD CROSS
    The threat is from Carrasco again as he whips a good ball in but there is nobody in the box in red and white.
    20'
    Live comment icon
    JOVIC BOOKED
    The Serbian striker is a tad late on Correa stepping on his ankle
    Luka Jovic
    Yellow card
    Luka Jovic
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    18'
    WASTING CORNERS
    Atletico earn two corners but one is very over cooked and the other is headed away comfortably.
    16'
    TALKING TACTICS
    Simeone has used a back three at times this season but he chooses to use his classic 4-4-2 formation tonight.
    Real Madrid are in their usual 4-3-3 but are missing the link between midfield and attack so far. They are struggling to get the ball forward without Modric or Benzema dropping deep.