Liga / Matchday 35
Wanda Metropolitano / 08.05.2022
ATLETICO MADRID V REAL MADRID: LA LIGA CHAMPIONS FACE THEIR CITY RIVALS
46'
FIRST SUB
Correa is replaced by Griezmann at half time
Off
Ángel Correa
Atlético Madrid
On
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
2nd Half
46'
BACK UNDERWAY
The ref blows the whistle and the second half begins.
HT
HALF TIME: ATLETICO MADRID 1-0 REAL MADRID
Atleti deserve to be ahead. The penalty is a little controversial, Real fans will claim Correa was on the way down anyway but Carrasco stepped up to give his team the lead.
Real Madrid could need to call on their subs like Vinicius or Benzema because they have not been on it so far despite coming close twice towards the end of the half.
45+2'
BIG SAVE
Fantastic play by Real, Rodrygo is tackled by Vrasljko and it falls to Jovic but Oblak smothers him and makes a good save.
45'
KROOS GOES CLOSE
Rodrygo does well dribbling through multiple defenders and lays it off to Kroos who fires from distance and it goes just wide.
That would've gone against the run of play but that's typical Real Madrid if they found the back of the net when nobody expected them to.
43'
CORREA SHOT BLOCKED
Again it comes down the left via Carrasco. He picks out Correa, the striker swivels and his shot is blocked.
Real Madrid need to up it before it's two.
42'
ATLETI AHEAD
Real Madrid can't get out. The press is exceptional.
Koke has space and looks to find Correa but he waits too long and is cleared by Militao.
40'
Penalty
Yannick Carrasco
Atlético Madrid
GOAL: ATLETICO MADRID 1-0 REAL MADRID
Carrasco steps up for Atletico and breaks the deadlock.
A big run up from the Belgian and he sends Lunin the wrong way. 1-0.
39'
PENALTY GIVEN
Vallejo stepped on Correa and it is a penalty to Atleti.
The centre-back is booked as is Llorente for protesting before the ref headed to the monitor.
36'
PENALTY CLAIM
Atleti think they should have a penalty. The crowd roar loudly.
Correa runs through on goal and is sandwiched by Militao and Vallejo.
The ref is heading to the VAR screen.
34'
GREAT TACKLE
Casemiro gives it away and Carrasco dribbles forward but Camavinga puts in a great slide tackle to win in back. Brilliant play.
32'
DOMINANT ATLETICO
They've been by far the better side, Oblak has barely touched the ball.
However, Atleti have not tested Lunin regularly and aren't getting enough shots off.
30'
CUNHA SHOT BLOCKED
The Brazillian shoots from the edge of the box after recieving a smart back heel by Llorente and the shot is blocked well by Nacho.
28'
ANOTHER YELLOW
Vazquez goes into the book. Carrasco skipped away from him and he is clearly pulled back by the Spaniard.
27'
WIDE AREAS
Atletico want to get the ball wide as quick as possible. Koke this time over hits a cross.
25'
CAMAVINGA FOULED
Atleti are breaking up the game every time Real Madrid get forward but this time it's a foul. Camavinga steps away from Correa and he gets tripped.
23'
GOOD CROSS
The threat is from Carrasco again as he whips a good ball in but there is nobody in the box in red and white.
20'
JOVIC BOOKED
The Serbian striker is a tad late on Correa stepping on his ankle
18'
WASTING CORNERS
Atletico earn two corners but one is very over cooked and the other is headed away comfortably.
16'
TALKING TACTICS
Simeone has used a back three at times this season but he chooses to use his classic 4-4-2 formation tonight.
Real Madrid are in their usual 4-3-3 but are missing the link between midfield and attack so far. They are struggling to get the ball forward without Modric or Benzema dropping deep.