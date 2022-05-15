Liga / Matchday 37
Nuevo Mirandilla / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/cadiz-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Cádiz CF
Completed
1
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates

Cadiz vs Real Madrid result - Los Blancos held by relegation-threatened hosts despite early Diaz goal

Ben Snowball
By
Ben Snowball
Updated 15/05/2022 at 19:51 GMT
Diaz scores as much-changed Real Madrid draw on the road at Cadiz
FT
Live comment icon
FULL-TIME: CADIZ 1-1 REAL MADRID
Cadiz have to settle for a point and because of Real Mallorca's late goal, they drop into the relegation zone ahead of next week's final round of fixtures.
Real Madrid remain 12 points clear of the chasing pack.
90'+8
NO PENALTY!
No, nothing doing from VAR. Cadiz supporters are not happy.
90'+6
VAR IN USE - CHECKING FOR A PENALTY
Cadiz are demanding a spot-kick following a coming together inside the box between Carvajal and Jose Mari. The referee is not interested in the slightest and lifts the ball to indicate the game is over... but VAR is having a look.
90'+2
Live comment icon
SAVE!
Hazard rides a couple of challenges and still has the energy to unleash a shot from the edge of the box, forcing a save from Ledesma.
A Real Madrid goal now would be so harsh on Cadiz!
90'
Live comment icon
SIX MINUTES ADDED ON!
Still time for a late winner!
88'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Yes, another booking. This time Hernandez gets a telling off from the referee - for dissent.
87'
Live comment icon
CADIZ SUB
Idrissi makes way for Lozano.
86'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
The cards are really starting to build up now as Alcaraz is booked.
85'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Carcelen is cautioned for a foul on Hazard.
84'
OVER!
Sobrino rises highest to meet a corner delivery at the near post but he can't keep his headed effort down.
82'
Live comment icon
REAL MADRID SUB
Latasa comes on for his first appearance, replacing the scorer of the first goal Diaz.
81'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Negredo is in the book for a foul on Casemiro.
80'
'YES WE CAN'...
The supporters passionately sing as the game resumes. Into the last 10 minutes.
78'
WATER BREAK
Another cooling break is called much to the frustration of the Cadiz fans as it takes the momentum from the hosts.
75'
Live comment icon
CADIZ SUB
Carcelene replaces Akapo.
74'
Live comment icon
INJURY
Hazard commits a foul on Akapo conceding a free-kick in a dangerous position and deservedly goes into the book. This looks ominous for the Cadiz defender - he's down injured and his team mates are signalling he needs taken off.
72'
Live comment icon
CADIZ SUB
Alex makes way for Jose Mari.
68'
Live comment icon
AND AT THE OPPOSITE END...
Ledesma comes to Cadiz's rescue, keeping out Asensio's effort.
Real Madrid remain dangerous on the counter even if they have been well below-par this evening.
67'
Live comment icon
SAVE!
Another good save from Lunin to deny Negredo's bullet header!