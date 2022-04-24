Liga / Matchday 21
Camp Nou / 24.04.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Half-time
0
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/rayo-vallecano/teamcenter.shtml
Rayo Vallecano
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE La Liga updates - Xavi's men look to make it back-to-back league wins

    Pete Sharland
    By
    Pete Sharland
    Updated 24/04/2022 at 19:59 GMT
    -
    End of 1st Half
    HT
    Live comment icon
    HALF-TIME: BARCELONA 0-1 RAYO VALLECANO
    The visitors have a shock lead at Camp Nou at the break thanks to Alvaro Garcia's excellent seventh-minute goal.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    45'
    POOR EFFORT
    Dembele's shot from the resulting free-kick is blazed over the bar.
    45'
    Live comment icon
    ONE MINUTE ADDED ON
    44'
    DANGEROUS FREE-KICK
    Dembele eats up a lot of ground with a lung-busting run before he's eventually caught by Catena. Barcelona win the free-kick but they're not happy that the referee fails to produce a yellow card.
    42'
    Live comment icon
    OFF THE CROSSBAR!
    Rayo fail to clear from a corner. The loose ball drops to Gavi, who creates the space for a shot. It looks destined for the top corner and everyone in the stadium can only watch on as it crashes off the crossbar. Torres is flagged offside as he latches onto the rebound.
    42'
    LENGLET IS WARMING UP
    Araujo has been struggling with a knee problem this week and perhaps may be forced off with a similar problem as Lenglet warms up.
    40'
    NO FREE-KICK
    Catena leaves a foot out, Dembele goes over right on the edge of the box and somehow the referee doesn't award Barcelona a free-kick.
    38'
    FREE-KICK COMES TO NOTHING
    Too far out for a shot, Dembele whips a cross into the box from the resulting free-kick. The referee spots an infringement and the chance is gone.
    37'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Comesana halts the run of Busquets and for the cynical foul he goes into the referee's notebook.
    Alejandro Catena
    Yellow card
    Alejandro Catena
    Rayo Vallecano
    Rayo Vallecano
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    35'
    SLOPPY
    What has been most concerning for Xavi is the number of times Barcelona have conceded possession so far.
    34'
    CHAOTIC DEFENDING
    The ball is switched to Dembele and he teases a ball across the face of goal. Aubameyang is desperate to meet it on the slide but Rayo somehow get the ball away from danger.
    -
    32'
    ANOTHER CHANCE
    Rayo are back to 11 men, even if Valentin is struggling, and the visitors are defending with an incredibly deep backline. Alba shoots over the bar from distance, again, but there are a few signs that Barca are finally getting into some kind of rhythm.
    30'
    Live comment icon
    STOPPAGE
    The game is brought to a halt to allow Valentin to receive treatment after a collision with Gavi.
    29'
    Live comment icon
    XAVI IS BOOKED
    The referee has had enough of the Barca coach's protestations and shows him a yellow card.
    28'
    NO PENALTY!
    Gavi takes a tumble inside the box under pressure from Comesana. The referee allows the attack to continue, it comes to nothing and to make matters worse for Barcelona, VAR does not overturn the match official's decision.
    26'
    DECENT EFFORT
    Increasing the tempo, Barcelona come forward in attack again. Alba lets fly from distance but his curling shot fails to trouble Dimitrevski.
    24'
    DANGER
    De Jong heads on Alba's cross, searching for Aubameyang. Rayo goalkeeper Dimitrevski opts to use his feet to clear his lines rather than collect.
    22'
    EFFECTIVE DEFENDING
    Dembele gets a clear run at Garcia down the right flank but the Rayo full-back stands his ground and makes an inch-perfect tackle. The visitors' game plan has worked to a tee so far.