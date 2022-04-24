Liga / Matchday 21
Camp Nou / 24.04.2022
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE La Liga updates - Xavi's men look to make it back-to-back league wins
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME: BARCELONA 0-1 RAYO VALLECANO
The visitors have a shock lead at Camp Nou at the break thanks to Alvaro Garcia's excellent seventh-minute goal.
Image credit: Getty Images
45'
POOR EFFORT
Dembele's shot from the resulting free-kick is blazed over the bar.
45'
ONE MINUTE ADDED ON
44'
DANGEROUS FREE-KICK
Dembele eats up a lot of ground with a lung-busting run before he's eventually caught by Catena. Barcelona win the free-kick but they're not happy that the referee fails to produce a yellow card.
42'
OFF THE CROSSBAR!
Rayo fail to clear from a corner. The loose ball drops to Gavi, who creates the space for a shot. It looks destined for the top corner and everyone in the stadium can only watch on as it crashes off the crossbar. Torres is flagged offside as he latches onto the rebound.
42'
LENGLET IS WARMING UP
Araujo has been struggling with a knee problem this week and perhaps may be forced off with a similar problem as Lenglet warms up.
40'
NO FREE-KICK
Catena leaves a foot out, Dembele goes over right on the edge of the box and somehow the referee doesn't award Barcelona a free-kick.
38'
FREE-KICK COMES TO NOTHING
Too far out for a shot, Dembele whips a cross into the box from the resulting free-kick. The referee spots an infringement and the chance is gone.
37'
YELLOW CARD
Comesana halts the run of Busquets and for the cynical foul he goes into the referee's notebook.
Yellow card
Alejandro Catena
Rayo Vallecano
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
35'
SLOPPY
What has been most concerning for Xavi is the number of times Barcelona have conceded possession so far.
34'
CHAOTIC DEFENDING
The ball is switched to Dembele and he teases a ball across the face of goal. Aubameyang is desperate to meet it on the slide but Rayo somehow get the ball away from danger.
32'
ANOTHER CHANCE
Rayo are back to 11 men, even if Valentin is struggling, and the visitors are defending with an incredibly deep backline. Alba shoots over the bar from distance, again, but there are a few signs that Barca are finally getting into some kind of rhythm.
30'
STOPPAGE
The game is brought to a halt to allow Valentin to receive treatment after a collision with Gavi.
29'
XAVI IS BOOKED
The referee has had enough of the Barca coach's protestations and shows him a yellow card.
28'
NO PENALTY!
Gavi takes a tumble inside the box under pressure from Comesana. The referee allows the attack to continue, it comes to nothing and to make matters worse for Barcelona, VAR does not overturn the match official's decision.
26'
DECENT EFFORT
Increasing the tempo, Barcelona come forward in attack again. Alba lets fly from distance but his curling shot fails to trouble Dimitrevski.
24'
DANGER
De Jong heads on Alba's cross, searching for Aubameyang. Rayo goalkeeper Dimitrevski opts to use his feet to clear his lines rather than collect.
22'
EFFECTIVE DEFENDING
Dembele gets a clear run at Garcia down the right flank but the Rayo full-back stands his ground and makes an inch-perfect tackle. The visitors' game plan has worked to a tee so far.