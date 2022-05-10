Liga / Matchday 36
Camp Nou / 10.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Barcelona v Celta Vigo live updates - the latest from the Camp Nou as Barcelona look to secure second place in La Liga
- All
- Highlights
22:52
MATCH REPORT - BARCELONA STRENGTHEN GRIP ON SECOND PLACE
Aubameyang brace sinks Celta as Araujo taken to hospital after nasty clash of heads
End of 2nd Half
90'+13
FULL TIME
Finally the game comes to a close, and Barcelona take all three points.
90'+13
ALBA ALSO BOOKED
Yellow card
Jordi Alba
FC Barcelona
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
90'+11
DE JONG BOOKED
Yellow card
Frenkie de Jong
FC Barcelona
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Wide1
90'+11
NOTHING GIVEN
VAR stick with the ref's decision.
90'+10
POSSIBLE BARCA PENALTY
VAR are checking a foul on Fati.
90'+9
BARCA COME CLOSE AGAIN!
Dembele delivers a dangerous cross towards the back post where Fati is arriving, but he can't quite meet it.
90'+5
FATI STRIKE SAVED
He wants a goal! He's struck the ball from around 25 yards out, but it's comfortably saved.
90'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
Because of that stoppage earlier there is no surprise 11 minutes have been added at the end of the second half.
90'
CELTA VIGO MAKE A DOUBLE CHANGE
Suarez and Beltran are replaced by Fontan and Mingueza.
Off
Fran Beltran
RC Celta
Blocked Shots2
Free Kicks2
On
Gabriel Veiga
RC Celta
88'
FATI MISSES HUGE CHANCE
And Dembele will be fuming he doesn't get his third assist! Once again he cuts an inch-perfect ball back to Fati, who misses the target from close-range!
86'
THE LATEST ON ARAUJO
Reports suggest he is consious and is aware of what's happening as he arrives at hospital.
84'
AUBAMEYANG IS REPLACED
Off
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
FC Barcelona
Goals2
On target2
Fouls against1
On
Luuk de Jong
FC Barcelona
80'
YELLOW CARD
He'll miss Barcelona's next game.
Yellow card
Eric García
FC Barcelona
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
78'
OFFSIDE STANDS
It remains 3-1 to Barcelona.
75'
GOAL DISALLOWED
Riqui Puig thinks he's scored Barcelona's fourth but the flag has gone up. He was only inches offside, before he lashed a strike home at the near post.
VAR will be checking...
73'
70'
AND SO DOES ARAUJO
Off
Ronald Araújo
FC Barcelona
Free Kicks3
On
Clément Lenglet
FC Barcelona
70'
DEPAY DEPARTS
Off
Memphis Depay
FC Barcelona
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Ansu Fati
FC Barcelona
70'
HUGE CHANCE MISSED!
We were about to bring you the two changes made in the delay, but Celta have just fluffled up a huge chance! It was almost as if Aspas couldn't quite believe the mistake from Garcia, and with the ball at his feet in front of goal, fails to get a shot away. Incredible.