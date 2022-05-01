Liga / Matchday 34
Camp Nou / 01.05.2022
FC Barcelona
Second half
2
0
61'
RCD Mallorca
    Live Updates

    Barcelona vs Real Mallorca LIVE La Liga updates - Catalans look to get back to winning ways after three consecutive home losses

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 01/05/2022 at 20:15 GMT
    57'
    OVER
    Aubameyang looks to kill off Mallorca but fails to keep his shot down after a lung-busting run.
    54'
    GOAL! BARCELONA 2-0 REAL MALLORCA (SERGIO BUSQUETS)
    And that should be that! A rare goal for Busquets puts daylight between the sides.
    It's a well-taken goal, as he catches a shot cleanly from the edge of the box and it nestles into the bottom corner.
    52'
    ALMOST AN OWN GOAL!
    Torres drills in a low cross, Raillo slides in and almost scores a comical own goal - but the post comes to his rescue. The offside flag is up and would have spared his blushes had that gone in!
    50'
    SAVE!
    Depay is clearly fouled on the edge of the box, but the referee plays the advantage and Gavi takes control, his shot parried clear by Rico.
    48'
    BLOCK!
    The ball drops kindly for Aubameyang inside the box, he has time to take a touch but opts to try a first-time shot and it's blocked by Rosso.
    2nd Half
    46'
    THE SECOND HALF BEGINS!
    Xavi's men will be looking to add to the scoreline as they look to end a run of three consecutive defeats at Camp Nou.
    End of 1st Half
    HT
    HALF-TIME: BARCELONA 1-0 REAL MALLORCA
    Memphis Depay's 11th goal of the season separates the sides at the break at Camp Nou.
    45'+1
    TER STEGEN SAVE
    Nino tests Ter Stegen with a shot from just outside the penalty area but it's straight down the throat of the Barcelona goalkeeper.
    45'
    ONE MINUTE OF ADDED TIME
    44'
    ANOTHER NEARLY MOMENT
    De Jong drives into space and looks to release Depay with a through-ball. However, there's just too much pace on it and Mallorca mop up the danger.
    43'
    DISAPPOINTING
    De Jong draws the foul, earning a free-kick in a dangerous area. Depay wins the debate to take it... but he'll wish he hadn't as he slams it straight into the wall.
    40'
    FREE-KICK
    Barcelona win a free-kick from 40 yards out, too far for Depay to have a shot. So instead he tees it off to Alba who accepts the invitation but his scuffed effort is blocked.
    39'
    BARCA CONTINUE TO PUSH
    Depay's in-swinging corner to the near post is cleared. Barcelona keep the attack alive but it comes to nothing.
    37'
    FOUL
    Gavi goes down under the challenge of Russo, earning Barcelona a free-kick close to the corner flag.
    35'
    YELLOW CARD
    Gavi is the first player to go into the book this evening, catching Maffeo with a flailing arm - it's his eighth yellow card of the season.
    34'
    MUCH BETTER FROM BARCA TONIGHT
    There is a hunger - an intensity - from Barca that has been missing in recent weeks.
    32'
    OVER
    Barcelona's quest for goals continues as they force another corner. Again they play it short and Alves tries his luck from distance but his optimistic shot is never troubling Rico.
    28'
    PIQUE CAN'T CONTINUE
    Unfortunately he can't shake off the groin injury and he's replaced by Garcia.
    26'
    WELL DESERVED
    It's Depay's 11th goal of the season and the opener is just reward for Barcelona's bright start.