Liga / Matchday 38
Camp Nou / 22.05.2022
Live
Live
Live Updates
Barcelona v Villarreal live updates - latest La Liga score as both sides face off in final matchday!
13'
STRAIGHT AT TER STEGEN
Villarreal come forward for the first time as Alcacer sends a reverse pass towards Trigueros down the left, and the winger has options in the centre, but his ball in is poor and is straight at the Barcelona goalkeeper.
11'
JUST WIDE!
Barcelona come close! Torres cuts in from the left flank and angles in a dangerous cross towards the back post. De Jong attacks it, but it just evades his leap and trickles wide of the right post.
10'
ALBIOL CLEARS AGAIN!
Traore this time breaks down the right flank and lifts a cross into the box, but Albiol once again clears.
8'
CORNER
Corner to Barcelona. Alves makes a darting run down the right flank before trying to angle in a cross towards the near post, but Albiol puts the ball out into touch with a diving header.
The resulting set-piece does not come to anything.
7'
SAVE!
Torres pounces on a very poor clearance from Parejo and fires a strike in towards the near post on the half-volley. Rulli gets down to make a sharp reaction save at his near post, and Aubameyang fires the rebound into the side netting.
4'
SHOULD THAT BE A FOUL?
Torres makes a run to the edge of the Villarreal penalty area and goes down under pressure by Capoue. The referee plays on, and fails to award the foul. Torres feels hard done by.
2'
FC Barcelona
WIDE!
Alba breaks down the left flank and angles a cross-field pass towards Adama in space. He lines up a driven shot, but his effort flashes wide of the right post.
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here at the Camp Nou!
20:45
20:40
NOT LONG TO GO!
Camp Nou is looking very nice ahead of kick-off, which is around fifteen minutes away.
20:35
EMERY: WE HAVE TO GO OUT AND WIN
Speaking to the press pre-match, Villarreal boss Unai Emery made it clear that he wants his side to fight for the victory this evening.
"Going to the Camp Nou is always difficult, but when you have the opportunity to fight for your goals, you have to prepare to play a good game and get a good result."
Image credit: Getty Images
20:30
Villarreal CF
JUST ONE WIN IN LAST FOUR FOR VILLARREAL
For the Yellow Submarine, their form towards the end of the campaign has dipped off at the worst possible time, as Unai Emery's side have won just once in their last four La Liga games (L2, D1, W1).
Defeats against already relegated Alaves and Real Sociedad has meant that Athletic Club have been able to mount some pressure to challenge their current league position.
Image credit: Getty Images
20:25
Villarreal CF
VILLARREAL IN FOCUS
As for the Yellow Submarine, it has been a relatively stable season in La Liga, although there will be some disappointment that they were unable to qualify for either the Europa League or Champions League from their league placing.
Unai Emery's side surprised everyone by making it all the way to the Champions League semi-finals this year, but now Villarreal are back down to earth.
They will be hoping Athletic Club fail to win against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to secure their place in next season's Europa Conference League group stages.
The bad news for the men in yellow is that they have not beaten Barcelona in La Liga since March 2008 - a run spanning a mammoth 14 years.
20:20
FC Barcelona
BARCELONA IN FOCUS
With second place in La Liga and Champions League qualification already secured, there is no pressure on Barcelona tonight, although both the team and their supporters will want them to finish the season on a high.
Xavi's side are on a four-game unbeaten run, and have amassed a total of 38 points from their 18 home league games so far this season.
It also helps that Barcelona have won their last five consecutive games against Villarreal, which included a 3-1 victory at Estadio de La Ceramica earlier in the campaign.
20:15
20:10
VILLARREAL TEAM NEWS
Villarreal head coach Unai Emery has named his final starting line-up of the campaign, as his side look to cement qualification for the Europa Conference League ahead of their nearest challengers, Athletic Club.
Villarreal: Rulli, Gaspar (C), Albiol, Torres, Parejo, Capoue, Alcacer, Trigueros, Lo Celso, Gomez, Pedraza.
Subs: Asenjo, Alvarez, Moreno, Iborra, Chukwueze, Estupinian, Dia, Pena, Mandi, Aurier, Jackson.
20:05
BARCELONA TEAM NEWS
Barcelona coach Xavi has named his final starting line-up of the season as their La Liga comes to a conclusion in front of their own supporters. Considering the situation Barca found themselves in at the start of the campaign on and off the pitch, a guaranteed 2nd place finish is not bad going.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Alves, Lenglet, Alba, de Jong, Busquets, Gavi, Adama, Torres, Aubameyang.
Subs: Puig, Dembele, Depay, Fati, Braithwaite, L. de Jong, Mingueza, Umtiti, Carevic, Balde, Tenas, Orellana Gomez.
20:00
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text commentary of this evening's La Liga game between Barcelona and Villarreal at Camp Nou.
I'm Ethan Van Ristell and I'll be providing you with the updates for this one.
Team news is on the way!
Image credit: Getty Images