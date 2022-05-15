Liga / Matchday 37
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez / 15.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Getafe v Barcelona LIVE: Xavi’s men draw away to Getafe secure second spot in La Liga while the home side confirm safety
- All
- Highlights
21:20
MATCH REPORT
It was a significant point for both sides. Read the match report on a tepid but important affair between the sides.
Barcelona secure second spot after dour Getafe draw
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME!
Getafe players and staff run onto the pitch as the club secure their survival! A terrible game but a valuable point for both teams.
90+1'
BARCELONA MAKE A CHANGE
That marks the end of Balde's day. He's been reasonably good on the flank.
Off
Alex Balde
FC Barcelona
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Mika Mármol
FC Barcelona
90'
NO SENSE OF URGENCY
The Getafe fans are in full voice as Barcelona pass the ball around the back four. It's clear that neither team are going to force this.
88'
AS THINGS STAND
Barcelona will secure their second place finish with the point. Meanwhile Getafe will be mathematically safe with a game to spare. Both teams will be happy with the point.
82'
CHANCE FOR BARCA
Fati controls a ball brilliantly on the run, but as he makes his way into the box he is crowded out by Getafe defenders.
The ball then falls to Balde who lets fly from the edge of the area, however his attempt goes just over the bar and out for a goal kick.
80'
GETAFE SUBS
Getafe make a couple of changes.
Off
Enes Ünal
Getafe CF
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Wide2
On
Óscar Rodríguez
Getafe CF
75'
WATER BREAK
The players pause once again to hydrate.
72'
BARCA FREE KICK
Balde is body checked by Djene to win Barcelona a free kick in shooting range.
Torres' strike his effort straight into the two man wall. Sums up the game really.
70'
MEMPHIS SUBSTITUTED
The winger has been struggling since an earlier collision with Alena. L De Jong comes one in his place.
Off
Memphis Depay
FC Barcelona
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
Corners4
On
Luuk de Jong
FC Barcelona
66'
GETAFE CHANGE
Alena is off and replaced by Villar.
Off
Carles Aleña
Getafe CF
On target1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
On
Gonzalo Villar
Getafe CF
65'
BARCA HAVE MISSED FATI
The winger, who has faced a number of injury problems this season, is a fan favourite at the Camp Nou.
Image credit: Getty Images
63'
BARCELONA CORNER
Depay delivers a corner towards the back post that is nodded back towards goal by Lenglet. However no one is there to pounce on the loose ball and the keeper gathers easily.
61'
BARCELONA CHANGE
Aubamayang is replaced by Fati. Can he spark this game into life?
Off
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
FC Barcelona
Offsides1
On
Ansu Fati
FC Barcelona
59'
GETAFE HALF CHANCE
Unal races onto a ball over the top and for a moment appears through on goal, however Mingueza makes up a lot of ground and does well to intercept the ball and clear it away.
55'
YELLOW CARD FOR BUSQUETS
Busquets receives a yellow after treading on the ankle of his former team mate Alena.
52'
BARCELONA CONTINUE TO UNDERWHELM
Memphis looks to inject some urgency into proceedings. He cuts onto his right foot and curves a cross into the Getafe box. It misses everyone and goes out for a goal kick.
49'
GETAFE FREE KICK
Unal is tripped by Alves 30 yards from goal to the left of the box. The subsequent free-kick is delivered into the box but headed well wide of goal however. Goal kick.
46'
TORRES SCUFFED SHOT
The Catalan giants began the half with a brilliant passing move that was finished off by a delightful one-two between Torres and Aubamayang.
However when the Spanish forward shaped to shoot, he mis-hit his shot, scooping the ball right into the hands of the Getafe keeper from the edge of the area.
45'
SECOND HALF UNDER WAY
Let's hope for a bit more action!