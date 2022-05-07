Liga / Matchday 35
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 07.05.2022
REAL BETIS V BARCELONA: HOSTS GOING FOR FIRST TOP FOUR FINISH SINCE 2005
7'
JUANMI CHANCE
Betis break so well. Iglesias slides Juanmi in down the left hand side and he's quicker than an ageing Dani Alves.
He slices his shot though and it goes wide.
5'
CONFUSING DECISIONS
Mateu Lahoz is the man with the whistle, known for refereeing plenty of Champions League games.
He's let a lot go already as Depay and Iglesias both seemed to be fouled but nothing was given.
3'
TEAM SETUP
Depay is playing off the left flank with Ferran Torres as the central striker.
1st Half
1'
WE'RE UNDERWAY
The fans have sung the Betis anthem, held up green and white cards creating a great tifo and had a moment of silence for a fan that passed away.
Barcelona get the ball rolling.
19:50
10 MINUTES TO WAIT
Atmosphere is building at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Kick-off is just ten minutes away
19:39
GUARD OF HONOUR
Barcelona are set to give the Betis side a guard of honour as they walk out onto their home turf due to their domestic cup win.
Xavi said: "For us, the guard of honour is a sign of respect. Betis won a trophy that we participated in. Tomorrow, we will stand for them. I also stood for Real Madrid, and I have no problems in that.”
19:21
XAVI RE-BUILDING BARCELONA
The Catalan giants will end this season trophy-less but there is stuff to be hopeful about from a Barcelona perspective.
Xavi has done well since taking over from Ronald Koeman and they can tighten their grip on 2nd place with a win this evening.
La Masia continues to produce exciting young talents so despite some financial problems Barca might not be falling away from the top just yet.
19:18
CAN BETIS QUALIFY FOR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE?
They have enjoyed a fantastic season winning the Copa del Rey but could things get better for them as they fight for a top four place?
Betis are just three points behind 4th place Atletico Madrid who face champions Real Madrid tomorrow. Tonight they have the chance to close the gap and put pressure on Atleti.
19:13
BARCELONA'S STARTING XI
Here is how Barca line-up tonight. Aubameyang is amongst the substitutes.
19:10
REAL BETIS' STARTING XI
Former Man City and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini chooses this side for tonight's huge game.
19:07
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the La Liga fixture between Real Betis and Barcelona
