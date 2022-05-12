Real Madrid v Levante live updates - latest La Liga score as Levante look all but relegated to the Segunda!

Liga / Matchday 36
Bernabéu / 12.05.2022
Vinicius treble sees Real Madrid to emphatic 6-0 win over Levante
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL-TIME: REAL MADRID 6-0 LEVANTE
The referee does not play any additional time at the end of the second half as Levante are put out of their misery with relegation now confirmed.
As for Real Madrid, this was a sublime performance, and they should've had more than six goals.
87'
SAVED!
Real attack again, and Mariano has it in space. He is not being closes down, and he goes for goal, but Cardenas once again is there to make the save.
82'
Goal
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
GOALLLL! SIX OF THE BEST FOR MADRID
Vinicius Jr has his hat-trick! A great finish after a surging run into the box, as he slots it into the net from an angle at the near post. Jovic was the one who played him in with the through pass from midfield.
81'
REAL MADRID CHANGE
Nacho is replaced by Gila as Madrid rest some key players late on here.
Off
Nacho
Real Madrid
On
Mario Gila Fuentes
Real Madrid
77'
LEVANTE CHANGE
Levante make a change of their own, as Ruben Vezo replaces Rober Pier.
Off
Rober Pier
Levante UD
On
Rúben Vezo
Levante UD
73'
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR MADRID
A standing ovation for both Benzema and Modric as they make way. Valverde also comes off. Luke Jovic and Toni Kroos are on for Los Blancos, with youngster Peter Gonzalez also getting a run out.
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
On
Peter Gonzalez
Real Madrid
72'
SAVE!
Son lets fly from distance not for the first time this evening, but Courtois is equal to it, and gets down low to make a comfortable save.
69'
YELLOW CARD
Luka Modric is shown a caution for Los Blancos.
Yellow card
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
68'
Goal
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
GOALLLLL! MADRID DO GET FIVE!
Commentator's curse perhaps?
Madrid have their fifth and it's the Vini Jr. - Benzema combination again! The Frenchman is released in on goal, with Cardenas once again coming off his line. It almost comes to the point where Benzema ruins the opportunity as he tries to wrong foot the goalkeeper, but he eventually provides the cut-back for Vini Jr, who obliges with an easy tap-in.
66'
JUST UNDER HALF AN HOUR TO GO
Will Madrid get a fifth, or will Levante get on the scoresheet? We're entering the closing stages of this one now at the Bernabeu.
63'
YELLOW CARD
Roger is booked for a challenge on Camavinga.
Yellow card
Roger
Levante UD
62'
REAL MADRID CHANGE
Real Madrid make their first change of the night as Mariano replaces Rodrygo.
Off
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
On
Mariano Díaz
Real Madrid
60'
Off
Dani Gómez
Levante UD
On
Roger
Levante UD
60'
Off
Gonzalo Melero
Levante UD
On
Alejandro Cantero Sanchez
Levante UD
60'
NARROWLY WIDE!
Levante go close again! Cantero's strike from the right-edge of the box goes narrowly wide of the far post!
57'
GOAL DISALLOWED FOR OFFSIDE!
Vinicius has the ball in the net from inside the box, but it will not count! The flag is up. The Brazilian was marginally offside after trying to get back on from his original position, bit he was not quick enough.
54'
WIDE!
Benzema plays in Rodrygo with a superb through ball from the right, but the Brazilian's chipped effort over Cardenas, who comes off his line, can only go wide!
50'
NOT FAR AWAY!
This time Levante go close from a long-range effort, as Pepelu sees his powerful strike from just outside the area fly over the crossbar!
49'
ANOTHER SAVE!
Cardenas has been the only Levante player to come out of this game with any credit so far. The goalkeeper makes yet another save, this time tipping away Modric's low shot out for a corner at his near post!