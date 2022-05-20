Liga / Matchday 38
Bernabéu / 20.05.2022
Real Madrid v Real Betis live updates - the latest from the Bernabau as both sides pushing to break the deadlock
22:07
MATCH REPORT - A GOALLESS EVENING IN MADRID
Madrid and Betis end goalless after double guard of honour
End of 2nd Half
90'+4
FULL TIME
It's ended all square!
90'+4
BENZEMA HEADS... BUT IT'S WIDE!
Almost an assist for Marcelo on his final game! Benzema steers his header towards the back post, but it's just wide.
90'
INTO ADDED TIME
There will be four extra minutes played at the end of the second half.
88'
WHAT A CHANCE TO WIN IT!
Joaquin is presented with a great chance in front of goal from close-range, but blasts it over! That's the best chance of the game so far!
86'
BETIS MAKE THEIR FINAL CHANGE
Off
Sergio Canales
Real Betis
On
Tello
Real Betis
83'
BENZEMA COMES CLOSE!
His effort at the near post is over the bar.
76'
COOLING BREAK
Another quick break before we play the final 13 minutes or so of this game.
74'
BETIS HAVE MADE ANOTHER ONE
Joaquin gets a great reception from the Madrid faithful as he makes his 600th La Liga appearance.
Off
Nabil Fekir
Real Betis
On
Joaquín
Real Betis
73'
BETIS HAVE MADE A CHANGE
Off
Juanmi
Real Betis
Borja Iglesias
Real Betis
72'
70'
HERE HE COMES!
Three changes for Madrid, on comes Dani Ceballos alongside two players who will be leaving the club this summer, Isco and Marcelo.
Modric, Mendy and Rodrygo make way.
66'
NACHO UNLEASHES AN EFFORT BUT IT WAS ALWAYS RISING
And it's over the bar. Madrid are struggling to get in behind the Betis defence, and are being forced to shoot from a long way out.
65'
63'
BETIS MAKE A DOUBLE CHANGE
Carvalho also replaces Guardado.
Off
Willian José
Real Betis
Wide1
On
Rodri
Real Betis
62'
MARCELO WARMING UP
This is his final game for Madrid at the Bernabau tonight after 16-years at the club.
Emotions will run high if he comes off the bench.
59'
MADRID PUSHING NOW, CAMAVINGA LATEST TO BE DENIED
It's another long-range strike, and it's another comfortable save.
57'
BENZEMA STRIKES AGAIN
He looks to curl an effort towards the back post from outisde the box, but his effort is wide.
53'
51'
MADRID NEARLY TAKE THE LEAD!
That's the closest we've come! Benzema meets Carvajal's cross on the volley and steers his effort towards goal, which is parried out by Silva before Rodrygo snatches at the rebound but sees it deflected behind.
No corner given though!