Liga / Matchday 33
Reale Arena / 21.04.2022
Real Sociedad
Completed
0
1
FC Barcelona
    Live Updates

    REAL SOCIEDAD V BARCELONA LIVE UPDATES - LATEST LA LIGA SCORE AS RACE FOR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HOTS UP

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 21/04/2022 at 21:47 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    By Oli Gent
    Aubameyang strike sends Barcelona second with win against stubborn Sociedad
    100'
    Live comment icon
    FULL TIME
    There we have it. Barca are victorious, and they've really had to work for it. They've given everything in this physical battle, and they've snuck out of the Basque country with all three points. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, we'll see you very soon for even more LIVE La Liga action.
    98'
    PRESSURE ON!
    Guridi steals it, Gorosabel wins the throw after his cross is blocked.
    97'
    CORNER, BARCA
    de Jong does well to hold the ball up as Dembele takes his time taking the set piece.
    95'
    SCRAMBLE!
    A bizarre goalmouth encounter results in Martin chipping a cross behind for a goal kick.
    92'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Robin Le Normand is booked for a foul on Luuk de Jong.
    Robin Le Normand
    Yellow card
    Robin Le Normand
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    90'
    Live comment icon
    TEN ADDED MINUTES
    88'
    FREE KICK, BARCA
    Won by Busquets who got a vital foot in with Sociedad threatening on the edge of the box.
    88'
    SPECULATIVE
    ... from Martin who's just come on as he strikes from 40 yards, but the ball bounces kindly in front of ter Stegen who catches.
    87'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Ander Martin replaces Januzaj.
    Adnan Januzaj
    Off
    Adnan Januzaj
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    Ander Martín
    On
    Ander Martín
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    87'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Isak is replaced by Portu.
    Alexander Isak
    Off
    Alexander Isak
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Portu
    On
    Portu
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    86'
    TOO HEAVY
    Isak lifts a ball into Rico, whose heavy touch allows Dest to get a foot in. Rico reclaims the ball and crosses, but ter Stegen gathers.
    85'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Gavi is booked for a naive foul on Merino.
    83'
    CLEARED WELL
    ... by Guridi.
    83'
    CORNER, BARCA
    Won by Gavi down the right off Isak who tracks back.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSITUTION
    Luuk de Jong replaces Aubameyang.
    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Off
    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Luuk de Jong
    On
    Luuk de Jong
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    82'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Clement Lenglet replaces Pique.
    Gerard Piqué
    Off
    Gerard Piqué
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Clément Lenglet
    On
    Clément Lenglet
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    82'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Jon Guridi replaces Rafinha.
    Rafinha
    Off
    Rafinha
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    Aihen Muñoz
    On
    Aihen Muñoz
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    81'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Gorosabel replaced Zaldua at right-back for the hosts.
    Joseba Zaldua
    Off
    Joseba Zaldua
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    Andoni Gorosabel
    On
    Andoni Gorosabel
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    80'
    Live comment icon
    CORNER, SOCIEDAD
    Rico wins the set play after keeping Zaldua's deep cross alive, but Januzaj's deivery is cleared to Zaldua who strikes from range, but it whistles into the gloves of ter Stegen.