Liga / Matchday 33
Reale Arena / 21.04.2022
REAL SOCIEDAD V BARCELONA LIVE UPDATES - LATEST LA LIGA SCORE AS RACE FOR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HOTS UP
MATCH REPORT
By Oli Gent
Aubameyang strike sends Barcelona second with win against stubborn Sociedad
100'
FULL TIME
There we have it. Barca are victorious, and they've really had to work for it. They've given everything in this physical battle, and they've snuck out of the Basque country with all three points. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, we'll see you very soon for even more LIVE La Liga action.
98'
PRESSURE ON!
Guridi steals it, Gorosabel wins the throw after his cross is blocked.
97'
CORNER, BARCA
de Jong does well to hold the ball up as Dembele takes his time taking the set piece.
95'
SCRAMBLE!
A bizarre goalmouth encounter results in Martin chipping a cross behind for a goal kick.
92'
YELLOW CARD
Robin Le Normand is booked for a foul on Luuk de Jong.
Yellow card
Robin Le Normand
Real Sociedad
90'
TEN ADDED MINUTES
88'
FREE KICK, BARCA
Won by Busquets who got a vital foot in with Sociedad threatening on the edge of the box.
88'
SPECULATIVE
... from Martin who's just come on as he strikes from 40 yards, but the ball bounces kindly in front of ter Stegen who catches.
87'
SUBSTITUTION
Ander Martin replaces Januzaj.
Off
Adnan Januzaj
Real Sociedad
On
Ander Martín
Real Sociedad
87'
SUBSTITUTION
Isak is replaced by Portu.
Off
Alexander Isak
Real Sociedad
On
Portu
Real Sociedad
86'
TOO HEAVY
Isak lifts a ball into Rico, whose heavy touch allows Dest to get a foot in. Rico reclaims the ball and crosses, but ter Stegen gathers.
85'
YELLOW CARD
Gavi is booked for a naive foul on Merino.
83'
CLEARED WELL
... by Guridi.
83'
CORNER, BARCA
Won by Gavi down the right off Isak who tracks back.
82'
SUBSITUTION
Luuk de Jong replaces Aubameyang.
Off
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
FC Barcelona
On
Luuk de Jong
FC Barcelona
82'
SUBSTITUTION
Clement Lenglet replaces Pique.
Off
Gerard Piqué
FC Barcelona
On
Clément Lenglet
FC Barcelona
82'
SUBSTITUTION
Jon Guridi replaces Rafinha.
Off
Rafinha
Real Sociedad
On
Aihen Muñoz
Real Sociedad
81'
SUBSTITUTION
Gorosabel replaced Zaldua at right-back for the hosts.
Off
Joseba Zaldua
Real Sociedad
On
Andoni Gorosabel
Real Sociedad
80'
CORNER, SOCIEDAD
Rico wins the set play after keeping Zaldua's deep cross alive, but Januzaj's deivery is cleared to Zaldua who strikes from range, but it whistles into the gloves of ter Stegen.