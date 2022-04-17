Liga / Matchday 32
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 17.04.2022
SEVILLA V REAL MADRID - REAL WIN THRILLER TO EXTEND LEAD TO 15 POINTS
FULL TIME
REAL GO 15 POINTS CLEAR
What a performance from them. With the league already sown up they really didn't have to fight that hard, it is a testament to them that they did. Thanks for following the game with us.
90+7'
DIAZ GETS A SILLY BOOKING
Sevilla looked to launch a free kick into the box from the halfway line and Diaz stood a yard from the kicker.
90+2'
Goal
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
GOAL FOR REAL!
Benzema finally gets his goal. Once more Rodrygo got to the by-line and pulled back to him and the Real Madrid striker took his time before smashing low into the net.
84'
ANOTHER CHANCE BENZEMA SPURNS
It is from another fine pull back from Rodrygo but his effort once more goes wide of the target.
82'
Goal
Nacho
Real Madrid
GOAL FOR REAL!
Nacho equalises with what must be his first touch after Carvajal's neat pull back.
82'
NACHO AND ASENSIO ON
Modric and Vazquez off.
81'
BOOKING FOR CARLOS
He dragged Rodrygo to the floor Chiellini-style.
79'
GOOD DEFENDING FROM MILITAO
It appeared that Mir was getting behind the defence but the defender got back to stop him. There was a nasty clash of heads between the pair shortly after that too.
78'
THE REFEREE STAYS WITH HIS DECISION
He signals that he does feel it hit Vinicius Jr's arm and he has booked the Brazilian, presumably for the complaint not the handball.
76'
THE REFEREE IS CHECKING HIMSELF!
This would suggest the goal will be allowed.
75'
DISALLOWED GOAL FOR REAL!
The referee says it hit Vinicius Jr's arm as he controlled the ball coming to him at the back post before he blasted it home. It looked to me like it might have been the shoulder. VAR will check. One angle looks like pec, one like arm.
73'
MIR HAD TO SCORE!
Augustinsson put in a cross from the left flank which found his fellow substitute alone in the box but he cannot hit the target with his header.
72'
LAMELA LEAVES TO A STANDING OVATION
He is replaced by Ocampos
68'
NAVAS GETS INSIDE CARVAJAL
But his shot with his left foot is high over the bar.
63'
BENZEMA JUST WIDE OF THE FAR POST
Rodrygo did brilliantly running back from the right by-line then backheeling for Benzema to shoot at goal but he just misses the target.
62'
ACUNA AND CORONA COME OFF
Gudelj and Augustinsson replace them.
60'
MODRIC IS GETTING SOME TREATMENT
And he is not enjoying it. The referee allowing a dubious challenge from Lamela to slide there.
55'
RODRYGO NEAR TO A SECOND
Benzema slid a ball across the six-yard box which Rodrygo slides towards and just misses connecting for an equaliser.
53'
MILITAO SHOOTS FROM 30 YARDS
Bono sees the fierce drive all the way and tips over the bar.
50'
Goal
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
GOAL FOR REAL!
Rodrygo scores from close range. Vinicius Jr backheeled to get Carvajal to the by-line and his low cross was met by Rodrygo who guided home from close range.