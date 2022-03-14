Real Madrid have strengthened their grip on top spot in La Liga with a hard-fought 3-0 win against Mallorca.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side arrived at Son Moix seven points clear at the summit and in intimidating form, having won their last three league fixtures on the bounce and pulled off a momentous comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week.

Given that they had beaten Mallorca 6-1 in the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu in September – their biggest win of the season to date – all the omens pointed to a straightforward win.

Even with the odds stacked against them, however, Mallorca shaded the first half.

Had Vedat Muriqi been a little more alert, he might have put them ahead after 10 minutes when Brian Olivan picked him out with a lofted cross to the back post but, as it was, he screwed his shot wide when he should have tested Thibaut Coutois.

While Real menaced through Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on the flanks, with Karim Benzema dropping deep to orchestrate play, they had only mustered up two shots on target come half-time.

The first came from Benzema early on and was well saved by Sergio Rico, while the second fell for Vinicius but was blocked superbly by Mallorca right-back Pablo Maffeo.

Maffeo had the best chance of the first half when, following an excellent tackle from Nacho on Angel, the ball broke for him in the box and he took a first-time shot which brushed the outside of the post.

Mallorca were by far the happier side at the break but it wasn’t to last. Real went ahead with 55 minutes on the clock when Iddrisu Baba lost possession to Federico Valverde on the edge of his own area and Benzema swooped on the ball and stroked it to Vinicius, who was absolutely ice cold as he slotted low beneath Rico from a tight angle.

The game was over as a contest when, with a little over 10 minutes to go, Benzema and Vinicius combined beautifully before the latter was shoved over by Olivan in the box. Benzema stepped up to score from the spot, sending Rico the wrong way with a flourish.

The 34-year-old made it 3-0 five minutes later, looping a header into the top corner after a sweeping cross from substitute Marcelo.

Real are now 10 points ahead of second-placed Sevilla and seemingly cruising towards the 35th league title in the club’s history.

TALKING POINT

Injury concerns for Real. With El Clasico next up, all the talk before the match was about Casemiro, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy being one booking away from suspension. As it was Militao missed the match through illness and Casemiro just about avoided a caution, but Mendy had to come off early after seemingly tweaking a muscle.

Worryingly for Ancelotti, he wasn’t the only Real player to be forced off with injury. Rodrygo had to be helped off the pitch after Antonio Raillo caught him hard on the ankle and, worst of all, Benzema also went off late on after hurting himself following his third goal, leaving his participation against Barcelona in doubt.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid). While he had to leave his team-mates to play on with 10 men for the last few minutes of the match – Ancelotti had used all his substitutions by the time he picked up his knock – Benzema was the one who took responsibility and stepped up in the second half.

Not only did he show quick thinking to capitalise on Baba’s mistake and tee up Vinicius for the opener, he played the ball which led to the penalty, scored it himself and then popped up with a brilliant header for good measure. It doesn’t get much more comprehensive than that.

PLAYER RATINGS

Mallorca: Rico 6, Olivan 5, Raillo 5, Valjent 5, Maffeo 7, Kubo 6, Sanchez 5, Baba 4, D Rodriguez 5, Angel 5, Muriqi 5

Subs: Prats 5, Sevilla 5, Lee 6, Amath 5, Grenier N/A

Real Madrid: Courtois 7, Vazquez 6, Nacho 8, Alaba 7, Mendy 7, Valverde 7, Casemiro 8, Kroos 6, Rodrygo 7, Benzema 9, Vinicius Junior 8

Subs: Modric 7, Camavinga 6, Carvajal 6, Asensio 6, Marcelo 7

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

10’ BAD MISS! Mallorca have their first chance of the game and, if Muriqi was a little sharper, they would be ahead. Olivan lofts in a searching cross from the left and it falls to the former Lazio man at the far post, but he turns a shot wide when he should really have called Courtois into action.

34’ MALLORCA HIT THE POST! The hosts very nearly take the lead as the ball breaks for Maffeo in the box and he skims the upright.

55’ GOAL! Baba loses possession to Valverde just outside the box and Benzema scoops up the ball. He tees up Vinicius, who slots beneath Rico from a narrowing angle.

75’ PENALTY! Benzema and Vinicius combine beautifully, the former picking up a ball from the latter out wide before heading off on a loping run. Benzema tries to play the ball back to his team-mate, but Olivan shoves him over to concede a spot kick.

77’ GOAL! Benzema steps up and scores from the spot. That should be enough to secure all three points for Real.

82’ GOAL! Not a bad start from Marcelo, that. He sweeps a cross to Benzema, who nods a header into the top corner.

KEY STATS

As per Opta, Benzema and Vinicius have now combined for eight goals in La Liga this season. That’s more than any other duo in the top five European leagues.

Benzema has netted 32 times this season in all competitions, equalling his best goal return in a single campaign with Real Madrid. (He also scored 32 goals in the 2011-12 season under Jose Mourinho.)

