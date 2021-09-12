Eduardo Camavinga took just six minutes to score on his Real Madrid debut as Karim Benzema struck a hat trick in a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid made their long-awaited return to the Santiago Bernabeu after 560 days away from their historic home, with the 25,000 supporters inside the stadium treated to a real spectacle.

Eden Hazard and Miguel Gutierrez were both handed starts with Vinicius Junior also deployed on the left wing after some recent good form, but it didn’t take long for Celta Vigo to spoil the homecoming.

A mix-up at the back involving Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao saw Iago Aspas win the ball inside the opposition penalty area with Santi Mina presented the chance to fire low past Thibaut Courtois.

Karim Benzema bagged an equaliser after some good work by Fede Valverde in the build-up before the visitors reclaimed the lead, with Franco Cervi converting his own rebound off the post.

Benzema, who is currently in the best form of his career, equalised for a second time just one minute into the second half, heading home from an excellent Gutierrez delivery into the box.

Real Madrid took the lead for the first time in the match after 55 minutes when Vinicius Junior was released through on goal, with the Brazilian showing good composure to slot home.

Camavinga was introduced with 20 minutes remaining for his Real Madrid debut and the teenager marked the occasion by finding the back of the net on the rebound from a Luka Modric shot.

With the points already in the bag, Benzema added the finishing touches to the scoreline by completing his hat trick with an emphatic strike from the penalty spot.

TALKING POINT - Vinicius Junior is finally maturing as a match winner

This Vinicius is very different to the Vinicius who infuriated and frustrated Real Madrid fans, and managers, with his lack of final product. The Brazilian winger has now scored four goals in four games this season, with his calm and composed finish to put Los Blancos 3-2 ahead against Celta Vigo demonstrating the extent to which the 21-year-old has matured. He is finally fulfilling his potential as a match winner and a difference maker for Real Madrid.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Not for the first time this season, Benzema made this match all about himself. The Frenchman is currently in the form of his life, notching two goals and an assist to take his tally for the season to four goals and four assists in just four La Liga appearances. So much of Real Madrid’s attacking play flows through the 33-year-old who also gives them cutting edge in front of goal. What a player.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 7, Carvajal 6, Militao 4, Nacho 3, Gutierez 6, Modric 8, Casemiro 6, Valverde 7, Hazard 6, Vinicius 9, Benzema 10. Subs - Camavinga 7, Marcelo 3, Asensio 4, Rodrygo 3.

Celta Vigo - Dituro 5, Mallo 5, Murillo 4, Araujo 4, Galan 5, Tapia 5, Mendez 6, Suarez 6, Cervi 7, Aspas 8, Mina 8. Subs - Solari 6, Beltran 5, Nolito 5, Galhardo 4, Aidoo 4.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Celta Vigo (Mina): That was not in the script! Real Madrid have only themselves to blame. They made a mess of things in defence and Celta Vigo made them pay with Mina finding the back of the net with a low finish past Courtois. The visitors have the lead!

20’ Should have been a second! Carvajal played a terrible pass into Aspas, Celta Vigo had a two-on-one situation, but the move broke down as he played a one-two with Mina. Big chance!

24’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-1 Celta Vigo (Benzema): There's the equaliser and it had been coming! Valverde did brilliantly to get on the end of a diagonal ball to the back post, setting up Benzema for the strike and the Real Madrid striker made no mistake with his finish in off the underside of the bar!

31’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-2 Celta Vigo (Cervi): Can you believe it? They have done it again! Real Madrid got caught out on the counter attack, Cervi's backheel attempt came back off the base of the post and the Celta Vigo midfielder does well to adjust his feet and finish the rebound!

40’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Real Madrid have the ball in the back of the net through Benzema, but the flag is up for offside. Casmiro was just off when the ball was played.

46’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo (Benzema): Real Madrid have found an equaliser just one minute into the second half with Benzema heading home from a Gutierrez cross into the middle. What a brilliant finish from the Frenchman and the delivery from the full back wasn't bad either!

55’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo (Vinicius): Vinicius finds the back of the net and Real Madrid have the lead for the first time in the match! The pass was played through by Benzema for the Brazilian winger, who kept himself onside. Vinicius showed good composure to slow home!

72’ GOAL! Real Madrid 4-2 Celta Vigo (Camavinga): Camavinga! The teenage French midfielder has scored on his debut for Real Madrid! Modric dribbled through the centre of the pitch, got his shot away, the goalkeeper made the save, but Camavinga was on hand to finish from close range!

88’ GOAL! Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo (Benzema): A hat trick for Benzema! Vinicius won the penalty kick, but it's Benzema who steps up and finds the top corner of the Celta Vigo net with a powerful strike! He has been unstoppable this evening! What a performance by Benzema!

KEY STATS

Karim Benzema has had a direct hand in nine goals (five goals and four assists) in his first four La Liga games this season.

Santi Mina scored the fastest goal (3 min 20 secs) at the Santiago Bernabeu since Willian Jose’s goal in November 2019 (1 min 50 secs).

