Real Madrid turned on the style in their penultimate match at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side blew away Levante 6-0 in La Liga to condemn Los Granotas to relegation from the top tier.

Los Blancos took an early lead, as they were ahead after just 13 minutes, and it came from an unlikely source, Ferland Mendy. The full-back scored his second of the season with a good finish at the near post after a surging run down the left flank.

Just three minutes after Federico Valverde hit the upright for Real, Madrid doubled their advantage with twenty minutes on the clock, as Karim Benzema scored an easy header at the back post to equal Raul Gonzalez’ goalscoring record for the club.

Levante continued to be put to the sword, as Madrid had their third just after the half-hour mark, with Rodrygo scoring an easy tap-in from Luka Modric’s low cross.

The Croatian then had his third assist of the game as Real had their fourth on the stroke of half-time, as Vinicius Jr. got in on the act with a nice finish low into the bottom corner.

Vini Jr. then had his brace, tapping in from close range following a cut-back by Benzema in the 68th minute.

The winger then completed a fantastic hat-trick, as he placed an effort into the net from close range with eight minutes left to play.

