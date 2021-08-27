In a whirlwind end to the summer transfer window, Real Madrid have tied down another one of their players.

Casemiro has confirmed his commitment to Real Madrid by signing a contract extension, keeping him as the club until 2025.

The Brazilian has been at the club since 2013 where he first appeared on loan, before signing a permanent deal later that year.

He has won a whole host of silverware in Madrid, notably four UEFA Champions League medals and two La Liga titles, accumulating to 14 titles in eight seasons in Spain.

In the midst of Barcelona’s financial struggle as they find it problematic to register new signings and keep hold of club legends such as Lionel Messi, Madrid have been busy tying down key players on fresh contracts.

Luka Modrić, Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema are amongst those who have recently signed new contracts, with Casemiro the latest to commit his future.

Casemiro could soon be joined by 22-year-old superstar Kylian Mbappe, who looks set to join the club from Paris Saint-Germain in a €180m deal.

