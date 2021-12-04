Goals from Vinicius Junior and Luka Jovic gave Real Madrid a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad as Carlo Ancelotti’s side went eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

However, the victory was soured for Real Madrid by the injury suffered by Karim Benzema which saw the French striker last just 18 minutes of the match.

Ancelotti’s side kicked off in the knowledge that a win would give them a commanding advantage at the top of the table after Atletico Madrid’s shock defeat to Real Mallorca and Los Blancos performed well at a difficult away venue.

The visitors had the better of the play in the first half, but it was the injury to Benzema that provided the most notable moment, with the French striker limping off due to a hamstring problem.

Despite Benzema’s absence, Real Madrid found the back of the net just two minutes into the second half when Vinicius Junior finished off well after a neat one-two with Luka Jovic.

And Real Madrid doubled their advantage just before the hour mark with Jovic throwing himself at a ball inside the six-yard box to send a diving header past the helpless Alex Remiro.

Victory at the Reale Arena moves Real Madrid eight points clear of second-place Sevilla with Real Sociedad still in fifth place.

TALKING POINT - Karim Benzema’s injury comes at the worst time

Real Madrid’s second half performance suggested they have enough talent within their squad to get by without Benzema, who was withdrawn 18 minutes into the match due to an injury. However, the Frenchman’s absence comes at the worst time for Ancelotti with Real Madrid set to face Inter and Atletico Madrid in the next week. This is a problem when so much of Los Blancos’ attacking play flows through Benzema.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Not for the first time this season, Vinicius Junior delivered for Real Madrid when they needed it most. The Brazilian is a completely different player this season and this performance encapsulated this, with his clinical finish two minutes into the second half giving the away team control of the contest. Real Sociedad struggled to get a grip of Vinicius as he repeatedly found space to burst into. He was a threat throughout.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Sociedad - Remiro 7, Gorosabel 4, Zubeldia 4, Le Normand 5, Rico 5, Januzaj 6, Guevara 4, Zubimendi 4, Oyarzabal 6, Isak 6, Sorloth 6. Subs - Zaldua 4, Portu 3, Munoz 3, Barrenetxea 3, Turrientes 3.

Real Madrid - Courtois 5, Carvajal 5, Alaba 6, Militao 8, Mendy 6, Casemiro 6, Kroos 7, Modric 7, Rodrygo 7, Vinicius 9, Benzema 2. Subs - Asensio 3, Jovic 8, Camavinga 6, Valverde 4.

KEY MOMENTS

18’ BENZEMA INJURY! This could be a big blow to Real Madrid! Benzema has dropped to the ground and is indicating to the bench that he is going to have to come off. Pivotal moment! On comes Jovic.

47’ GOAL! Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid: There's the breakthrough and it has gone the way of Real Madrid! Vinicius fed the pass into Jovic, he got the ball back inside the box and slots home a finish! Such a clinical finish from the Brazilian winger as the away side take the lead!

57’ GOAL! Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid: Real Madrid have scored a second goal and they are now in complete control of this match! Casemiro nodded down a corner kick delivery into the box and Jovic threw himself at the ball to put it in the back of the net! Big moment for the Serbian!

87’ Vinicius is denied! The Real Madrid winger was released through on goal by Militao, Vinicius' shot was a good one, but Remiro did well to stand up tall and make the save!

KEY STATS

Real Madrid became the first team in Europe’s top five leagues to have more than one player with 10 goals this season (Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior).

Vinicius Junior has scored 10 goals in 16 appearances for Real Madrid in La Liga this season.

