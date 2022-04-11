Barcelona continued their resurgence under Xavi with a dramatic 3-2 win over Levante on Sunday, and are now 15 games unbeaten in La Liga.

The Catalan giants had sorry start to the season and looked like outsiders even for Champions League qualification, but now sit second in the league and could even make a late title push should Real Madrid slip up.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay on form, we ask whether the Barca of old are back.

Eurosport Spain’s Felix Martin gives us all the latest on their return to form and what to expect from the future.

HOW FAR ARE BARCA OFF CHALLENGING FOR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE? WHAT AREAS OF THE SIDE NEED IMPROVING TO DO THAT?

There are top tier teams in Europe like Bayern, Manchester City or PSG, and I'm not sure whether Barça will reach that level the following year, but I'm sure that they will be among the favourites to reach at least the quarter-finals of the competition. They need to reinforce their defensive line. They need a good center-back, a right-back and even a substitute for Jordi Alba.

It is said here that Andreas Christensen and César Azplicueta will be playing for Barcelona next year, which would be some great news for Xavi.

It is said as well that Robert Lewandowski will play for Barça. Sport, a big Catalan newspaper, has been saying this lately and I wouldn't be surprised about that at all.

WHAT PLAYS SHOULD THEY GET RID OF THIS SUMMER? WHO IS LIKELY TO LEAVE?

Some players like Sergi Roberto, Martin Braithwaite, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti or Luuk de Jong seem very likely to leave Barcelona next year.

Then, there are others like Sergiño Dest or Ronald Araujo (in case he renews his contract) for which I'm sure Barça will hear offers.

WHO ARE THE LIKELY SIGNINGS? COULD THEY SIGN SOMEONE LIKE HAALAND?

Some names like Christensen, Azpilicueta and even Robert Lewandowski have been linked to Barça. Their sporting project seems to actually be quite interesting for the next year.

These signings and the fact of having Xavi as the captain of the boat and leader of this project can get Barça to win La Liga again and be very competitive in the Champions League.

Regarding Erling Haaland, I don't think Barça will join the race for the Norwegian striker since they're already in very advanced talks to get Lewandowski for free. It seems that Haaland will either play for Manchester City or Real Madrid.

WHAT ARE THEIR FINANCES LIKE? CAN THE SIGN WITHOUT SELLING?

Barcelona are certainly better than they were before Joan Laporta arrived and found all the mess Josep Maria Bartomeu had created with their finances.

Plus, the Spotify deal they've signed for the Swedish company to give their name to the Camp Nou and appear on Barça's kits will for sure give the Catalan club a lot of money.

