The world of football has reacted as legendary striker Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

The move has been forced upon the Barcelona forward following an episode of chest pains earlier this season preceding a cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis.

Stars have expressed their praise for the Argentine, who scored 427 goals in 786 games, winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, six League Cups and a Copa America.

'No one deserves what happened to Aguero' - Scaloni

Manchester City, where Aguero further established himself as one of the world's best strikers, hailed 'King Kun' and thanked him for his contribution to their recent success.

The We Are 1894 Manchester City supporters group display a flag of Sergio Aguero during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Manchester City and Club Brugge KV at Etihad Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

The Argentina national team also paid tribute to Aguero, saying 'you will always be in the hearts of every Argentine', and thanking him for his service to the side.

Atletico Madrid, where Aguero moved as an 18-year-old and turned heads all over Europe with 102 goals in 234 games, thanked the striker, saying 'it was an honour to watch and enjoy your football in the colours of Atletico Madrid'.

Despite making just five appearances and scoring one goal for Barcelona, the club told the striker he would 'always have a home' at the Nou Camp.

Former Manchester City team-mate Joe Hart also sent Aguero a heartfelt message in a press conference for Celtic, congratulating the striker on an "amazing career" and calling him a "great team-mate and a good friend", adding that "the entire footballing world appreciates you for the player that you are".

An old team mate at Atletico Madrid, Luis Garcia, wished Aguero 'all the best for whatever comes next', thanking him for his skills and friendship on the pitch.

And even rivals were able to appreciate Aguero's greatness, with former Chelsea captain John Terry calling him 'one of the greatest players ever'.

