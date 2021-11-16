Barcelona have allowed technical secretary Ramon Planes to leave the club before the end of his deal.

Planes, who started working in the role in 2018, was under contract until 2022 and was reportedly key in the signings of Pedri and Ronald Araujo.

Ad

A statement from Barca says he will leave immediately after requesting to terminate his deal.

Liga Barcelona agree deal to re-sign Dani Alves 12/11/2021 AT 22:56

“The club wishes to publicly express its gratitude to Ramon Planes for his commitment, professionalism and contributions throughout this last two years, and wishes him the best of luck and every success in the future.”

Planes’ exit is another big change at Barcelona.

His departure comes after Joan Laporta replaced Josep Maria Bartomeu as president earlier this year while Xavi has recently been appointed as head coach following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

Xavi will take charge of his first game against Espanyol on Sunday.

It has been reported that Planes could be heading to the Premier League with Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester United potential destinations.

Liga 'Always positive' – Aguero speaks out after claims heart condition could end his career 12/11/2021 AT 10:17