Getafe have been offered the opportunity to sign former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, according to the club's president.

In a wholly unexpected move, Angel Torres said that he had spoken to Jonathan Barnett - Bale's agent - on Wednesday, and that Los Azulones were subsequently going to "study" the possibility of making a potential deal work.

Getafe, whose stadium is just a 30-minute drive from the Bernabeu, finished 15th in La Liga last season.

“I spoke with Gareth Bale's representative 45 minutes ago," Torres said, as reported by Spanish journalist Alberto Fernandez.

"They have offered him to us. We have to study it with the Getafe coaching staff and sports management.

"This morning I spoke with his representative and he explained to me that it was possible to do it.

"He wants to stay in Madrid and play in the World Cup. I have to give him a call back and talk to the coach. It depends 50 per cent on Bale and 50 per cent on me."

Fresh from leading Wales to the World Cup for the first time since 1958, the 32-year-old's profile has risen again after a dismal few years in Madrid, which have involved multiple injuries and just a handful of appearances for Los Blancos.

But - if this development is anything to go by - it would seem Bale is content with life in the Spanish capital, where he has lived with his family since 2013.

Among the offers Bale disclosed, some were believed to originate from the MLS and England, with his hometown club Cardiff City also in the running.

The owner of fifth-tier Wrexham - American actor Rob McElhenney - even quipped that he would be interested in taking Bale on.

Wherever Bale goes, he will likely have to take a sizeable pay cut given his previous bumper salary of £600,000 a week at Real Madrid.

Getafe, situated to the south of Madrid, typically operate on a limited budget.

