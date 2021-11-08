New Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was unveiled at the Camp Nou on Monday morning.

The Spanish club had been pursuing Xavi as a replacement for Ronald Koeman after he was sacked a fortnight ago , and negotiations with Al Sadd had proved trickier than expected.

Ad

Xavi reportedly had a release clause of five million euros, and while it remains unclear how Barcelona met that figure, he was permitted to sign with the Catalan club.

Transfers Xavi requests Barcelona make move for Sterling - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 23:01

He left Barcelona as a player in 2015 before playing for Al Sadd for four years, and he then took over as the club’s coach.

The announcement was made on Friday before Barcelona’s 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo , and the club allowed more than 25,000 fans to turn up for the presentation.

Simeone: 'Xavi knows Barca like no one else'

Liga Barcelona throw away three-goal lead to draw with Celta Vigo 06/11/2021 AT 14:19