Barcelona are set to appoint Xavi as manager after his current club Al-Sadd agreed to the move.

Qatari club Al-Sadd had stood firm in their desire to keep Xavi as manager but have announced his departure after the Catalan giants paid his release clause.

Ad

In a statement on social media, the club said: "The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi's move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract.

Liga Xavi 'wants to go home' as Barca and Al Sadd enter talks YESTERDAY AT 10:37

We've agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd's history and we wish him success.

Barcelona sacked Ronald Koeman in October and are currently languishing in ninth place in La Liga.

Xavi, who won 25 titles with the club in a playing career spanning 17 years between 1998 and 2015, was the number one choice to take the reins and restore Barcelona to the glory they enjoyed when he played at the Camp Nou.

After leaving Barcelona, the midfielder spent two years playing for Al-Sadd before becoming manager of the side in 2017 and has impressed during his time in charge.

But the 41-year-old has made no secret of his desire to return to the city and manage his former club.

"I wish to go back home," he said on Wednesday. "Going back to Barcelona would be spectacular and exciting."

Transfers Coutinho set for £140m Newcastle switch in January - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 06:03