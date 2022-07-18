Robert Lewandowski revealed that Barcelona manager Xavi was a major factor in his decision to join the Catalan club.

Lewandowski travelled to Miami, Florida to link up with his new team-mates and following his arrival, admitted he always had ambitions of playing for the club.

"Yes finally I'm here, I'm very happy,” he said. “I'm very happy to come and join Barcelona and to be here.

“The last few days have been very long days but in the end the deal is done. So now I can focus on a new chapter in my life.

“A new challenge but always I am the guy who wants to win not only the game but also the titles.

"I always wanted to play in La Liga. I wanted to play for the big clubs and now this opportunity that I had. Also for my private life it's a new challenge that I have.

“At Barca it's time to get back on track so I am here to help Barcelona to be on the top. And to win as many titles as possible."

Lewandowski leaves Bayern following eight hugely successful years in which he scored an incredible 344 goals in 374 appearances, helping the club to eight successive Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2020.

The 33-year-old explained that a speaking to Xavi convinced him that Barcelona was the right move, and he hopes to contribute to the club’s future success working with the Spaniard.

"I was speaking with Xavi and from the beginning,” he added. “I knew that his mind and ideas were going in a good way.

“Going with this idea, that, for me, was easy to decide to come to Barcelona because I know that I'm the guy who wants to play and wants to win, and I think that with Xavi it's very possible.

“He knows exactly how he should coach Barcelona because he was an amazing player. And now he is also a very good coach and I want to be part of this as well."

