Atletico Madrid supporters have unveiled a banner to protest the club’s potential signing of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atletico’s supporters group released a statement saying he "represents the antithesis of our values of generosity and humility".

Ad

The club are looking to add a striker to their squad after the departure of Luis Suarez.

Euro 2022 Popp and Mead on menu as Germany book ‘great football feast’ with England – The Warm-Up 4 HOURS AGO

However they have welcomed Alvaro Morata back to the club after his loan transfer with Juventus was not renewed or made permanent.

During a pre-season friendly, Atleti fans held up posters with CR7 - Ronaldo’s trademark abbreviation - crossed through in red spray paint, and a banner saying, ‘CR7 NOT WELCOME’.

Enrique Cerezo, the Atletico Madrid president, made it clear earlier in the week that he has no intention of signing the 37-year-old.

He said: “I’ve already said this several times, I don't know who invented the Cristiano story but I’ll tell you that it’s practically impossible that he comes to Atletico de Madrid.

"Rumours are rumours and they have to stay as rumours. If you keep telling the rumours then eventually it will look like it’s something real, which it is not.”

Ronaldo spent nine years with Atletico’s arch rivals, Real Madrid. He has reportedly asked to leave Manchester United after suffering a 25 per cent pay cut following the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

He has been linked with Real, Chelsea, Napoli and Bayern Munich - amongst others - but United’s public stance remains that he is not for sale.

Transfers Ronaldo requests to be released from final year of Man Utd contract – Paper Round 12 HOURS AGO