Tributes have been pouring in for Gerard Pique after he played his final competitive football match on Saturday when Barcelona beat Almeria 2-0

Pique was given an emotional standing ovation on his final appearance at the Camp Nou and had tears streaming down his face when substituted in the 84th minute.

Ad

He walked onto the pitch after the match with his sons whilst his team-mate wore No.3 shirts in honour of the Barca legend.

La Liga 'A great surprise' - Pique announces retirement, Saturday to be final game in professional football 03/11/2022 AT 18:00

"I was born here and I will die here,” said Pique. "When you get older, you realise that sometimes to love is to let go. I'm convinced that I'll be here again in the future.

"I love Barca. That's why I consider it's the right moment to go.

"This is not a goodbye."

Pique won 30 trophies at Barca, including two trebles and was integral to the team’s defence for over a decade.

He won the 2010 World Cup with Spain and Euro 2012, as well as numerous individual awards during his 18 years as a senior player.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola worked with Pique for four years at Barca when the team were, arguably, at their peak.

"He wanted to be a Barca player, his dream came true,” said Guardiola. "He's an incredible human, huge personality, a player for the big games, he never missed once or didn’t perform at a high level. The big clubs need this type of player. It was an honour to be his manager."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta added: “I don’t know what to say just that he has had an incredible career, he’s an incredible character.

“I think he has given so much to this game. He will be missed because I think he was a top, world-class player.”

Xavi has had the honour of playing and managing Pique, with the Barcelona manager describing the 35-year-old as “one of the best centre-backs ever”.

“It was a magical night, especially for Gerard,” said Xavi. “It was very important for him to say goodbye to our fans.

“Our fans love him and he’ll take that to his grave. These magic nights are amazing for footballers who have been able to see goodbye to the team as a legend.

“He won the love that the fans gave him.”

Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have both been at Barca for more than 10 years, and were also part of the Spain squad that peaked in 2012 with their third consecutive major title.

Alba admits he was surprised to see Pique retire so suddenly and that it was a “difficult” game to play.

“I'm grateful for everything he's given to all of us," said Alba. "He's done a lot for the club. In the end it's a shame. His absence will be noticed. Not only in football, but in human terms. It is the law of life.

"He has left his soul in every game. It's a shame. An important piece of the dressing room is leaving. We are going to miss him a lot. People realise and are aware of everything he has given Barcelona. Let's try win titles to dedicate to him."

Busquets added: "Gerard leaves a spectacular legacy. He has made history.

"He has gone out of his way for the club. He has created an incredible atmosphere. He is the example of what a Barca player is and what he has to do."

Kasatkina, who is represented by Kosmos, a sports management agency owned by the company founded by Pique, called the footballer her "boss"

“Gerard is obviously a legend of Barcelona and he’s one of the greatest players, for me, I think in the history of the club,” said Kasatkina, who chose Barcelona as her training base a few years ago.

“Unfortunately he had to finish in not the best way. But he brought to the club and to the fans so many amazing memories. When I started to follow Barca, he was a player so I remember him since the first days I supported the club.

“I’m kind of getting used to legends quitting Barca unfortunately. He had a great career and I wish him all the best.

“He’s kind of my boss as well because he owns the company that represents me. This chapter is closed, next one is going to be open. Probably it’s very tough for him now but he’s a great figure and I think he’s going to do everything well and I wish him all the best.”

Champions League Barcelona crumble amid beautiful chaos - The Warm-Up 13/10/2022 AT 07:41