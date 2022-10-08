Real Madrid moved top of La Liga thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory over local rivals Getafe.

Real Madrid took the lead after just three minutes, with Eder Militao heading home from a Luka Modric corner, certainly not the start struggling Getafe were after.

Carlo Ancelotti's side continued to press with intensity, looking to really put themselves in the driving seat in this contest. Sanchez Flores' men did not allow themselves to be rocked by conceding early though, they stood firm and got on the ball more and more as the first-half went on without creating anything too concrete. Their biggest chance of the half came courtesy of Fabrizio Angileri, who flashed an effort across the face of goal which went just wide of the post.

A few minutes before half-time it looked as though Madrid would have a chance to go 2-0 up from the spot after Vinicius Junior was clearly fouled. However, following a VAR check, the referee was made aware that the whole ball had in fact gone out of play during the build-up to the foul, thus no penalty was awarded and Getafe were given a reprieve.

Right at the beginning of the second half, Real Madrid came close to making it 2-0 but once more could not make their efforts pay. Los Blancos had three shots one after the other, Rodrygo's effort was blocked, Aurélien Tchouameni's effort was brilliantly saved by David Soria in the Getafe goal and then Modric's effort was blocked. It was a show of bravery and commitment from the Getafe defenders who flung themselves in the way of the ball to keep it 1-1.

Real Madrid thought they had made it 2-0 on the hour, a deflection off Fede Valverde looped over to Rodrygo who dinked the goalkeeper first time, but the Brazilian was adjudged to be offside and Getafe got yet another reprieve.

The game then hit a lull with both sides frustrating the other. Madrid continued to probe and Getafe defended stoutly, whilst looking to hit them on the counter attack but ultimately couldn't fashion any meaningful counter attacks. Substitutions around the hour mark slowed down the game in Real Madrid's favour and they managed to withstand a late attack from Getafe to take all three points.

A solid win for Madrid who bounce back from the disappointment of their last La Liga match, a 1-1 draw against Osasuna, as they look ahead to the big one next week, El Clasico.

TALKING POINT - REAL STRUGGLE TURNING CHANCES INTO GOALS?

Tonight was another match with lots of effort but very little reward in front of goal for Real Madrid. They managed 19 shots, but could only muster four on target, scoring once. Ancelotti's men came into this game level on points with Barcelona, but sat second in the table due to their +11 goal difference, seven goals fewer than Barcelona's 18. After tonight, they sit top of the table for now, but only managed to close the goal difference gap on Barcelona from seven to six.

Last week in the dismal home draw to Osasuna, Madrid had 22 shots, resulting in just one goal as they struggled and ultimately failed to find a winner. Midweek against Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos won 2-1 earning three valuable points in the group stage, but it was another slightly concerning performance in front of goal. Overall, they had a whopping 36 shots, including 14 on target.

Madrid are picking up points so at present, it isn't too much of a concern but with El Clasico next week, Madrid won't get as many chances as they have had tonight, or in previous recent matches, so they will hope to have their shooting boots on if they are to make their chances count.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - LUKA MODRIC

The Croatian midfielder yet again oozed elegance on the ball. His early assist to Militao proved decisive, but it was his all-round performance which impressed. He had 110 touches of the ball yet rarely seemed to lose possession. He was key in progressing his side further up the pitch as they tried to push for a second goal and his long passing was, as usual, a wonderful thing to watch.

PLAYER RATINGS

GETAFE: Soria 7, Suarez 6, Djene 6, Mitrovi 6, Angileri 6, Algobia 6, Milla 6, Alena 6, Mayoral 5, Unal 6

Subs: Portu 6, Munir 6, Seoane N/A, Amavi N/A, Latasa N/A

REAL MADRID: Lunin 6, Alaba 7, Rudiger 7, Militao 7, Carvajal 7, Camavinga 7, Tchouameni 7, Modric 8, Junior 7, Rodrygo 7, Valverde 7

Subs: Nacho N/A, Asensio N/A, Diaz N/A

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

3' GOAL! GETAFE 0-1 REAL MADRID - What a start for Carlo Ancelotti's side! Eder Militao heads home from a corner inside three minutes.

7' OUTSTANDING FOOTBALL - Vinicius Junior plays an outside of the foot pass into Carvajal who puts his effort just over. That would have been a sublime goal.

23' SO CLOSE TO AN EQUALISER! - Angileri smashes a cross/shot across the face of goal and it's inches wide. What a chance for Getafe.

42' GETAFE GET AWAY WITH IT Vinicius Junior is clearly fouled in the box, however after a VAR check, the referee was made aware that the whole ball had went out of play during the build up to the foul, thus no penalty for Madrid!

58' NO GOAL! Fede Valverde refuses to give up the 50/50 and the ball ricochets into Rodrygo who dinks it first time over the goalkeeper, but it's ruled out for offside! Yet another reprieve for Getafe.

KEY STAT - RUTHLESS ON THE ROAD

Real Madrid have won every single away game this season (5 in La Liga, 6 in all competitions). Although at times it wasn't free-flowing tonight, the three points are the most important thing and three points away from home are even better.

