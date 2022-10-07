Getafe manager Quique Sanchez Flores does not doubt that Karim Benzema will win the next Ballon d’Or, as his side prepare to face Real Madrid.

Getafe will host a visit from Real this Saturday evening with the away side trailing Liga leaders Barcelona on goal difference after seven games played for each club in Spain’s top flight.

Flores’ side sit 14th in the Spanish league and three points could lift them into ninth place once the weekend’s games are completed.

Real meanwhile will be heavy favourites to secure all three points this weekend and could take their place at the top of the league if Barcelona fail to win or fall behind on goal difference. Barcelona host Celta Vigo on Sunday night at the Nou Camp.

The inclusion of striker Benzema will likely give them the best chance of winning, with the 34-year-old France international already boasting four goals from eight appearances this season, to add to his tally of 44 last term and taking him to 327 in total for the club as they enjoyed another successful campaign.

Real had been linked with both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the summer which suggested that Benzema might not have been quite as prominent this year under coach Carlo Ancelotti, but Mbappe remained at Paris Saint-Germain after signing a new two-year contract and Haaland moved to Manchester City.

Instead of finding another striker, Real kept their powder dry after signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco and adding Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Last season, Benzema was top scorer for Real and a vital presence as they won La Liga and the Champions League. Those triumphs were the fourth league title and fifth Champions League medals for Benzema at the club.

Speaking to the press ahead of the weekend’s match, former Watford coach Flores discussed the player and called into question any decision that would see him miss out on the 2022 Ballon d’Or trophy.

He said: "He will be the next Ballon d'Or and if it isn't we will have to doubt those decisions."

Flores continued, explaining he hoped that Benzema would not have free rein on Saturday night, but expected him to show his quality nonetheless.

“Karim is a footballer who does everything. We are not just going to play Benzema's match but logically he is a player who has a lot of influence,” he added.

