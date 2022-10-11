Lionel Messi is "very provocative" and Cristiano Ronaldo "self-centred", according to ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid keeper Jerzy Dudek.

Dudek's autobiography details his time as back-up keeper for Los Blancos between 2007-11, and he has revealed what he saw and heard in some of the fiery Clasicos that took place during that period.

Dudek also makes claims about Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who was then in charge of Barcelona.

As quoted by Italian outlet Il Posticipo, via Marca, Dudek said: "He [Messi] was very provocative, as were Barcelona and their coach Pep Guardiola.

"They were always out to annoy you and often succeeded to perfection.

"I have seen and heard Messi say very rude things to [former Real Madrid defenders] Pepe and Sergio Ramos that you can't even think about. Imagine what can come out of the mouth of a person who seems so calm and nice."

"[Real Madrid legend] Raul was a very arrogant guy, but in general he was normal.

"Cristiano, on the other hand, was very self-centered but very competitive. However, he is an absolutely normal guy, but I understand that he can be perceived differently from the outside."

The rivalry between Messi's Barcelona and Ronaldo's Madrid was never more keenly felt than in April 2011, when much of the long-held ill-feeling between the Spanish rivals reached new levels.

The sides met four times in just 17 days, with three trophies at stake: La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Barcelona edged La Liga and - after beating Madrid in the semis - memorably won the Champions League, while Los Merengues took the Copa del Rey.

Dudek played just 12 games for Real Madrid during his spell in the Spanish capital before retiring in May 2011 to the general acclaim of the club's fans, who had taken him to their hearts despite his limited time on the pitch.

