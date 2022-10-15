Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann gives visitors the lead in second half
La Liga / Matchday 9
San Mamés / 15.10.2022
Live
51'
MORATA'S WORK
It was great work from Morata in the build-up to keep that in play. He had to spin on a sixpence to angle his pass towards the penalty spot where a grateful Griezmann was waiting.
47'
Goal
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
GOAL! ATHLETIC CLUB 0 ATLETICO MADRID 1 (Griezmann, 47')
Easy as you like, Morata wiggles into space and squares for Griezmann inside the box who taps home.
Will that bring the game to life?
46'
BACK UNDERWAY
Please, I don't even need a goal, just a shot, maybe a penalty? That 36th minute yellow card was the second biggest thrill of the half.
End of 1st Half
45+2'
HALF-TIME
One shot on goal, one disallowed goal. If it was a classic you were looking for, then I'm sorry.
Stick around for the second half, it can't be worse.
45'
TWO MINS ADDED ON
41'
Atlético Madrid
MORATA DOWN INJURED
Play stops so Morata can get a bit of treatment after clashing with Simon while jumping for the ball.
He hobbles of, then hobbles back on.
39'
Atlético Madrid
GIMENEZ KICKED OUT
It's a nasty swipe from Gimenez there. Pure frustration.
Simeone is booked on the sidelines for his protests. Some things never change.
36'
Athletic Club
WILLIAMS DUO CAN'T BREACH BLOCK
Nico Williams, not to be confused with Nottingham Forests' Neco Williams, is doing his best to pick out Inaki Williams up top.
Everything is going down that right side for Athletic who are relying less on the counter-attack and more on patient build-up play.
But Simeone's men are master's at stifling that. Masters. And they are doing just that. Just the one effort on goal for the hosts.
Gimenez is into the book, mind you. Sometihng is working.
Yellow card
José María Giménez
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
31'
ATLETICO UP THE TEMPO
A little bit more intensity from the visitors in the latter stages of the first half.
They're seeing much more of the ball and playing a bit more patiently.
Athletic do not let them through, however, and I'd be surprised if we saw a first-half goal here.
28'
30 MINUTES, FEW ATTEMPTS
As we approach the half hour mark I can register one shot on target for you and four attempts on goal in total.
One corner kick, one save, possession equally divided.
It's as cagey a match as you might have expected.
24'
SCRAPPY HALF
That electric opening seems a long time ago now because neither side can get any momentum going here. It's all scraps in midfield, offsides and whistles.
20'
Atlético Madrid
MOLINA SEARCHING FOR FORWARDS
Even if that goal was disallowed, it was a fine ball from right-back Molina who played that pass from all over 60 yards back to find Morata.
He sends another searching ball over the top now but this one ends up going nowhere.
Morata looks very wound up. Plenty of head shaking.
17'
DISALLOWED GOAL RILES ATLETICO
Atletico are all angry now and there's plenty of pauses in play following that disallowed goal for what can only be described as 'overly aggressive football'.
12'
Atlético Madrid
GOAL DISALLOWED!
As you were!
Jorge Figueroa Vazquez the ref goes to the small screen and decided that Morata fouled Alvarez when through on goal. Simeone shakes his head in disbelief.
The game remains goalless.
10'
Goal
Álvaro Morata
Atlético Madrid
GOAL! ATHLETIC CLUB 0 ATLETICO MADRID 1 (Morata, 10')
Straight back on his feet! Morata dusts himself down and grabs the opener for Atletico!
Simeone was barking at his side to get forward faster and they move from one end of the pitch to the other in no time.
And Morata gets a killer pass over the top from right-back Molina before fighting off Alvarez to score.
BUT!
VAR are taking a look...
9'
MORATA FOULS MARTINEZ
Atletico tried to counter their and Morata picked Martinez's pocket on the turn, but he's adjudged to have fouled the defender.
Morata is not happy about that one bit.
8'
HOSTS PILE FORWARD
Straight up the other end and Williams on the right almost finds his namesake striker in the centre but for a smart header clear by Savic.
Quick start to this match by both teams. Nobody has any time for knocking it around midfield.
4'
Athletic Club
ATHLETIC CLEAR THEIR LINES
An early foray forward from Atletico has the hosts back tracking and Alvarez has to clear.
An early corner for the visitors comes to nothing.
1'
LET'S GO!
19:55
FIVE MINUTE WARNINGÇ
Get comfy...