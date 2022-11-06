Atletico Madrid v Espanyol - Live
La Liga / Matchday 13
Cívitas Metropolitano / 06.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+9'
Atlético Madrid
FULL TIME! ATLETICO 1-1 ESPANYOL
A tough game and one that Atletico will rue leaving as a draw, but Espanyol fought hard and earned their point.
The pressure builds on Simeone - he needs to make a change.
90+8'
Atlético Madrid
GIMENEZ CHANCE
Again! His shot is blocked, it's back out to Molina but his shot from distance skids wide.
90+7'
GIMENEZ CHANCE
A low Correa cross from the left is clipped to the back post, and it's inches wide.
90+4'
Atlético Madrid
FELIX CHANCE
Sprinting into the box hits a low shot from a tight angle, with Espanyol down to nine men, straight into the 'keeper.
90+3'
CALERO WALKS OFF SLOWLY
Clearly winded, the knowledgeable fans whistle him for the temerity of being hurt.
90+1'
VINICIUS TACKLE
Sliding in to stop Lemar's progress on the left.
Calero is down after a collision with his own player.
90'
THERE WILL BE FIVE MORE MINUTES
Of this.
89'
RCD Espanyol
LOZANO TOO
Off
Aleix Vidal
RCD Espanyol
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Pol Lozano
RCD Espanyol
88'
RCD Espanyol
OMAR COMING
Sorry.
Off
Óscar Gil
RCD Espanyol
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Omar El Hilali
RCD Espanyol
85'
Atlético Madrid
GIMENEZ BOOKED
Two minutes back.
Yellow card
José María Giménez
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Wide2
Free Kicks1
85'
RCD Espanyol
FIVE MINUTES REMAINING
Vidal in the book.
Yellow card
Aleix Vidal
RCD Espanyol
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
82'
Atlético Madrid
FELIX HEADER
A Ronaldo-like leap at the back post, and Lecomte desperately beats it away. Felix is the difference at the moment.
78'
Atlético Madrid
Goal
João Félix
Atlético Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Corners1
GOAL! ATLETICO MADRID 1-1 ESPANYOL - FELIX SCORES
A brilliant strike. The forward strides down the inside left to control a ball over the top, and he hits the ball with such power that he manages to beat Lecomte at his near post.
74'
RCD Espanyol
LECOMTE BOOKED
Timewasting rascal!
Yellow card
Benjamin Lecomte
RCD Espanyol
Saves by Goalkeeper4
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks6
73'
Atlético Madrid
CUNHA ON
Morata off.
Off
Álvaro Morata
Atlético Madrid
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against3
Offsides2
On
Matheus Cunha
Atlético Madrid
73'
LEMAR ON
Griezmann off.
Off
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide2
On
Thomas Lemar
Atlético Madrid
71'
TIME DWINDLING FOR ATLETICO
And Espanyol are taking their time with another throw high up the pitch.
67'
Atlético Madrid
ATLETICO FREE KICK
A foul gives a chance to Atletico to whip the ball in through Griezmann, Lecomte flaps, and Morata has a low strike blocked away.
66'
Atlético Madrid
WITSEL NEXT
Off
Geoffrey Kondogbia
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Axel Witsel
Atlético Madrid
66'
Atlético Madrid
FELIX ON
Off
Yannick Carrasco
Atlético Madrid
Blocked Shots2
Fouls1
Offsides1
Free Kicks3
On
João Félix
Atlético Madrid