Cadiz v Barcelona live - After lengthy stoppage, Barcelona score their third through Ansu Fati
Liga / Matchday 5
Nuevo Mirandilla / 10.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: CADIZ 0-4 BARCELONA
It is full-time here in Cadiz, and Barcelona secure a 4-0 win to go to the top of La Liga.
90+1'
GOAL - BARCELONA HAVE A FOURTH
The Cadiz back line seem to be not fully focused. Dembele picks up the ball on the right flank in plenty of space. He is not pressed, and freely opts to cut inside towards the edge of the box in the centre of the pitch. He checks back, and hits a low shot - which Ledesma gets a hand on - but it is not enough and it still finds its way into the net.
89'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
There will be a minimum of three minutes of stoppage time.
85'
GOAL - BARCELONA STRIKE AGAIN
Barcelona make it 3-0 with five minutes plus stoppage time to play! A delightful through ball is played towards Lewandowski, and it cuts open Cadiz's back line with all of their players committed forward. The striker does brilliantly to run with the ball some 20-yards, holding off the last defender in the process, before squaring it to Fati, who scores an easy tap-in. Game over.
82'
FREE-KICK
Cadiz have a free-kick in a dangerous position around 30-yards out as Lewandowski commits a foul. The set-piece is poor and it sails well over the bar. Chance not taken.
81'
WE ARE BACK UNDERWAY
The referee plays a drop ball on the left-touchline and the game is resumed with 81 minutes on the clock.
WE ARE RESUMING
It seems that the resumption of this game is imminent now.
90+35'
PLAYERS ARE BACK ON THE PITCH
Around 35 minutes after the game was first stopped here in Cadiz, the players are back on their pitch and are warming up.
90+32
A round of applause echoes the stadium, but we don't know what this means in the grand scheme of things. It seems that the Cadiz club doctor is walking back onto the touchline with a standing ovation.
We await to hear if the players will re-emerge.
90+22
It seems that the individual concerned has been stretchered out of the crowd. We are still wondering if this match will continue. Thanks for staying with us - we are hoping for a positive outcome from this sad situation.
90+20'
The game has now been stopped for over twenty minutes here, and a stretcher has been taken from the touchline towards the portion of the stand where the medical emergency is taking place. Hopefully this now means that the individual is ready to be transferred to hospital.
90+10
PLAYERS AND STAFF LED DOWN THE TUNNEL
Whilst we await further updates, the players and coaching staff from both teams are being led back towards the dressing rooms by the referee. Unclear if this game will resume.
90+8'
WE WAIT ANXIOUSLY
The game has now been stopped for a total of 17 minutes. We are still waiting to hear of positive news here, but the crowd and the players look on anxiously and with some concern.
There will be a sizeable chunk of time to add on once this resumes.
90+4'
STILL NO CLOSER TO RESTARTING GAME
The game remains halted here, as the apparent medical emergency has yet to be resolved. We are hoping for positive news soon.
86'
CONCERN AMONGST PLAYERS
There is concern amongst the players here as we await to see if the issue has been resolved.
85'
PLAY STILL REMAINS STOPPED
We are still unaware of what is going on in the stands but it could be a medical emergency here. We say that as Jeremias Ledesma passes what looks like a defibrillator towards the crowd.
80'
SHORT STOPPAGE
There has been a short stoppage in play whilst something is dealt with in the crowd here.
78'
FC Barcelona
Barcelona make their fifth and final change as Marcos Alonso replaces Alejandro Balde.
Off
Alex Balde
FC Barcelona
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks4
On
Marcos Alonso
FC Barcelona
75'
FOUL
Ocampo attempts to latch onto a through ball for Cadiz, but the followthrough sees the winger catch Busquets, sending the Barcelona man flying. We now have the second cooling break of the game as players take in some fluids.
74'
ONTO ROOF OF NET
Cadiz make a good opening shortly after their substitutes come on. A cross is delivered into the box from the right flank by Bongonda but Alcaraz's header goes onto the roof of the net.