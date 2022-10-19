Elche v Real Madrid LIVE: Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema helps to fire visitors to another win

La Liga / Matchday 10
Estadio Martínez Valero / 19.10.2022
Elche CF
Completed
0
3
Real Madrid
    Will Magee
    Updated 19/10/2022 at 21:02 GMT
    22:00
    MATCH REPORT
    Looking for some in-depth insight on the game? Well, look no further.
    Benzema celebrates Ballon d'Or award with goal in comfortable Real Madrid win at Elche
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL TIME - ELCHE 0-3 REAL MADRID
    Having been hampered by the offside flag all game, Real belatedly got the goals which reflected their superiority. They go six points clear at the summit of La Liga, while Elche remain bottom and without a win.
    90'
    RUDIGER CAUTIONED
    ... after a bit of needless argy-bargy with Gonzalo Verdu.
    89'
    GOAL!
    Asensio wraps things up, charging onto Rodrygo's cross to volley over Badia.
    88'
    FINAL SUBSTITUTIONS FOR REAL
    Alaba and Carvajal come off for Nacho and Lucas Vazquez.
    87'
    GOOD CHANCE!
    Ponce has what may well be Elche's last chance to get back into the match, firing over from close range.
    80'
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR REAL
    Ancelotti matches Almiron, bringing off Toni Kroos and Vinicius for Marco Asensio and Eduardo Camavinga.
    79'
    ELCHE MAKE TWO MORE CHANGES
    ... for what it's worth, Boye and Morente making way for Ezequiel Ponce and Domingos Quina.
    75'
    GOAL!
    Finally, Benzema has his goal. A lovely passing move ends with him playing a one-two with Rodrygo just inside the area before slotting past the helpless Badia.
    73'
    POOR BALL
    Real overwhelm Elche's defence and Carvajal finds himself in acres of space on the right, but he sends a cross straight into Badia's gloves.
    71'
    CLERC BOOKED
    ... for cynically dragging back Rodrygo on the break.
    69'
    WHAT A SAVE!
    Palacios roars forwards and finds his opposite full-back, Clerc, with a cross to the back post. He gets a bullet header on target, but Lunin denies him brilliantly.
    67'
    CLOSE!
    Benzema dinks a ball over the top to Rodrygo, who heads straight at Badia from five yards.
    64'
    ANCELOTTI SWITCHES THINGS UP
    ... with Aurelien Tchouameni swapping in for Luka Modric.
    62'
    FIRST CHANGES OF THE GAME
    Almiron makes the first substitutions, bringing off Fernandez and Pere Milla for Gerard Gumbau and Josan respectively.
    60'
    HAT-TRICK OF DISALLOWED GOALS FOR REAL
    Real's No 9 will be absolutely fuming. Dani Carvajal picks out Benzema with a lovely cross. He brings the ball down and smashes home from close range, wheeling away in celebration. Unfortunately, this time, Carvajal is offside.
    58'
    DANGER FOR ELCHE
    Rodrygo races in behind, but drifts wide rather than honing in on goal. Benzema has a half-chance not long afterwards, but his shot is blocked at close quarters.
    53'
    OFFSIDE!
    Real win a free kick and Alaba steps up. His delivery falls for Benzema whose downwards header is saved by Badia, but he's flagged for offside regardless.
    50'
    GOOD SAVE!
    Real come forwards, looking to reassert themselves. Benzema has a crack from distance, but Badia palms it away.
    48'
    ELCHE MEAN BUSINESS!
    Morente unleashes a fierce drive from the edge of the area, but Antonio Rudiger gets his body in the way.