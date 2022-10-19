Elche v Real Madrid LIVE: Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema helps to fire visitors to another win
La Liga / Matchday 10
Estadio Martínez Valero / 19.10.2022
22:00
MATCH REPORT
Looking for some in-depth insight on the game? Well, look no further.
Benzema celebrates Ballon d'Or award with goal in comfortable Real Madrid win at Elche
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - ELCHE 0-3 REAL MADRID
Having been hampered by the offside flag all game, Real belatedly got the goals which reflected their superiority. They go six points clear at the summit of La Liga, while Elche remain bottom and without a win.
90'
RUDIGER CAUTIONED
... after a bit of needless argy-bargy with Gonzalo Verdu.
Yellow card
Antonio Rüdiger
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
89'
Goal
Marco Asensio
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
GOAL!
Asensio wraps things up, charging onto Rodrygo's cross to volley over Badia.
88'
FINAL SUBSTITUTIONS FOR REAL
Alaba and Carvajal come off for Nacho and Lucas Vazquez.
Off
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid
Fouls1
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
On
Lucas Vázquez
Real Madrid
87'
GOOD CHANCE!
Ponce has what may well be Elche's last chance to get back into the match, firing over from close range.
80'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR REAL
Ancelotti matches Almiron, bringing off Toni Kroos and Vinicius for Marco Asensio and Eduardo Camavinga.
Off
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Fouls against6
Wide1
On
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
79'
ELCHE MAKE TWO MORE CHANGES
... for what it's worth, Boye and Morente making way for Ezequiel Ponce and Domingos Quina.
Off
Tete Morente
Elche CF
Blocked Shots2
Fouls3
Wide1
On
Domingos Quina
Elche CF
75'
Goal
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
GOAL!
Finally, Benzema has his goal. A lovely passing move ends with him playing a one-two with Rodrygo just inside the area before slotting past the helpless Badia.
73'
POOR BALL
Real overwhelm Elche's defence and Carvajal finds himself in acres of space on the right, but he sends a cross straight into Badia's gloves.
71'
CLERC BOOKED
... for cynically dragging back Rodrygo on the break.
Yellow card
Carlos Clerc
Elche CF
69'
WHAT A SAVE!
Palacios roars forwards and finds his opposite full-back, Clerc, with a cross to the back post. He gets a bullet header on target, but Lunin denies him brilliantly.
67'
CLOSE!
Benzema dinks a ball over the top to Rodrygo, who heads straight at Badia from five yards.
64'
ANCELOTTI SWITCHES THINGS UP
... with Aurelien Tchouameni swapping in for Luka Modric.
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Fouls1
Free Kicks3
On
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Real Madrid
62'
FIRST CHANGES OF THE GAME
Almiron makes the first substitutions, bringing off Fernandez and Pere Milla for Gerard Gumbau and Josan respectively.
Off
Raúl Guti
Elche CF
Fouls against2
Free Kicks3
On
Josan Ferrández
Elche CF
60'
HAT-TRICK OF DISALLOWED GOALS FOR REAL
Real's No 9 will be absolutely fuming. Dani Carvajal picks out Benzema with a lovely cross. He brings the ball down and smashes home from close range, wheeling away in celebration. Unfortunately, this time, Carvajal is offside.
58'
DANGER FOR ELCHE
Rodrygo races in behind, but drifts wide rather than honing in on goal. Benzema has a half-chance not long afterwards, but his shot is blocked at close quarters.
53'
OFFSIDE!
Real win a free kick and Alaba steps up. His delivery falls for Benzema whose downwards header is saved by Badia, but he's flagged for offside regardless.
50'
GOOD SAVE!
Real come forwards, looking to reassert themselves. Benzema has a crack from distance, but Badia palms it away.
48'
ELCHE MEAN BUSINESS!
Morente unleashes a fierce drive from the edge of the area, but Antonio Rudiger gets his body in the way.