Barcelona v Elche live - Robert Lewandowski, Memphis Depay and Co take on La Liga's bottom side
Liga / Matchday 6
Spotify Camp Nou / 17.09.2022
Live
19'
SIDE NETTING!
A short corner from Barca sees Dembele pick up the ball, run into the box, cut onto his left foot and shoot. However, he scuffs his shot and it crashes into the side netting.
18'
BARCA PILING ON THE PRESSURE
Elche, down to ten men, are struggling to get out of their own half. Memphis breaks free in the box and takes on a pass which veers out wide. He tries to round goalkeeper Badia but the angle is too tight and the goalkeeper ends up tackling him on the byline.
16'
DEMBELE CAUSING MORE PROBLEMS
The Barcelona winger charges down the right flank and drills a cross in, but Elche just about clear their lines.
15'
TRAINING GROUND FREE-KICK FROM BARCA
An interesting set-piece from Barca as Depay tries to dink the ball over the wall into the path of Lewandowski, but he overcooked it and the move breaks down.
14'
RED CARD FOR VERDU!
The Elche captain is shown a straight red card! Lewandowski looked set to be clear through on goal after a fine pass from De Jong, but Verdu rugby tackles him to the floor just outside the box and is rightly sent off. Elche are going to find it extremely hard to get a result at the Nou Camp this afternoon.
10'
XAVI IS GESTICULATING
No clear chances to report so far and neither side have really got out of second gear just yet. It's been scrappy. Xavi is angrily shouting instructions at his players.
7'
DEMBELE MAKING THINGS HAPPEN
Dembele again powerfully drives a cross into the box, but it richochets off a Barca player before going out for a throw on the opposite flank. Boye is back on the pitch after that collision with Kessie moments ago. It appears he had a nosebleed.
5'
KESSIE BOOKED!
There's an early yellow card here for Kessie after he barges into Boye, catching his face, when the pair challenge for an aerial duel.
Yellow card
Franck Kessié
FC Barcelona
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
4'
DEMBELE SHOWING OFF HIS SKILLS
Wonderful footwork from Dembele who skips by his marker and whips a dangerous cross into the box, but no one is there to meet it.
2'
BARCELONA DOMINATING POSSESSION
As you would perhaps expect, Elche are doing their best to keep things compact defensively while Barca are happy to stroke the ball around in their half. Memphis fouls Palacios on the flank.
1st Half
1'
HERE WE GO!
We are underway at a packed out Nou Camp!
15:13
THE TEAMS ARE OUT!
Kick-off is just moments away!
15:07
BARCELONA CAN GO TOP TODAY
Barca are currently two points behind league leaders Real Madrid in the La Liga standings. But with Real not playing until tomorrow when they take on fierce rivals Atletico, it is an opportunity for Xavi's side to put the pressure on and hit the summit this evening.The La Liga table
15:00
THE WARM-UPS ARE UNDERWAY
14:50
'I AM STILL UPSET'
Barcelona head coach Xavi has said Gavi's contract renewal was "the most important news of the whole week", but is "still upset" by losing to Bayern Munich 2-0 on Tuesday.
'Im still upset' Xavi wants 'good sensations' to return vs Elche
14:42
WHOLESALE CHANGES FOR ELCHE
It's seven changes to the Elche team that lost 4-1 last weekend at home to Athletic Bilbao.
Gonzalo Verdu, Raul Guti, Clerc, Morente, Palacios, Fidel and John all come into the team.
14:33
FIVE BARCA CHANGES
Xavi makes five changes to his side that lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Memphis Depay, Franck Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia and Alejandro Balde all come into the starting XI.
14:30
ELCHE TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Badia, Palacios, Gonzalo, Bigas, Clerc, Nwankwo, Guti, Gumbau, Chaves, Morente, Boye
Subs: Werner, Fernandez, Roco, Polanco, Pastore, Quina, Collado, Pomares, Marti, Ponce, Fernandez, Soria
14:25
BARCELONA TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Garcia, Kounde, Balde, Kessie, Pedri, De Jong, Dembele, Memphis, Lewandowski
Subs: Bellerin, Pique, Busquets, Fati, Torres, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Raphinha, Pena, Gavi, Tenas
14:25
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Barcelona can go top of La Liga this evening with a win over the league's bottom side Elche who have only picked up one point after five matches. Kick-off is at 3:15pm UK time with team news coming right up!