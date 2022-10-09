La Liga: Barcelona v Celta Vigo LIVE - latest score as Pedri gives Xavi Hernandez's side early lead
La Liga / Matchday 8
Spotify Camp Nou / 09.10.2022
Live
28'
POSSESSION
Celta are trying to build confidence by knocking the ball around. This is their best spell in the game so far.
26'
UNREAL
Gavi sparks another Barcelona attack with another excellent challenge on Aspas. What a match he's having so far.
23'
WIDE!
When Barcelona play like this they are a joy to watch. A fine team move carves open Celta's defence as Busquets' first-time pass releases Alba but from a tight angle he shoots into the side-netting.
22'
DEFLECTED
Pedri drives inside off the left flank and gets his shot away, but it's deflected away to safety.
20'
TENACITY
A perfectly-timed tackle from Gavi wins Barcelona possession in midfield. Excellent stuff.
-
WATCH: PEDRI MAKES THE BREAKTHROUGH
17'
Goal
Pedri
FC Barcelona
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! BARCELONA 1-0 CELTA VIGO (PEDRI)
A gift for Pedri! It's his second goal of the season.
Gavi times his run to perfection to latch onto a through ball down the left flank. Nunez makes a real mess of his clearance and Pedri has an open net to slot into.
13'
ANOTHER CHANCE!
Barcelona are really piling the pressure on now as they create another opportunity. It falls, once again, to Ferran. And once again Ferran can't take it as his first-time shot is too close to Marchesin.
11'
SAVE!
Lewandowski appears to hang in the air for an age as he meets a cross with a powerful header but it's straight at Marchesin.
10'
GREAT EFFORT!
Raphinha unleashes an ambitious shot from way out. Powering its way through a crowd of players, Marchesin must see it late but manages to make a good save.
7'
BIG OPPORTUNITY!
Alba's beautiful cross puts it on a plate for Ferran, but it's the finish of a player lacking in confidence as he pokes it wide from point-blank range!
6'
DANGER AVERTED
Raphinha whips in a deep free-kick which Pique does well to keep in play. However, Celta are able to scramble the danger clear.
3'
DEEP DEFENDING
Celta are playing with a deep defensive line, which will be difficult for Barca to break down this evening.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
The action gets underway.
19:55
FIVE MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF!
Almost time for action at Camp Nou. While Barcelona are looking for the win that would send them top of the league, Celta are hoping to climb into the top half of the table.
19:45
REAL GO BACK TOP
Real Madrid regained their lead at the top of the league last night with a 1-0 win at Getafe, Eder Militao scoring the only goal of the game.
Madrid move top of Liga after Getafe win
19:35
ASPAS RETURNS
Skipper Iago Aspas replaces Carles Perez in the Celta attack as the visitors look to build on an impressive victory over Real Betis last time out.
Aspas has five goals in seven outings this season already.
Image credit: Getty Images
19:25
FOCUSED XAVI
Barcelona were beaten 1-0 by Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday night and now face a battle to progress in the tournament, but Xavi insists his focus today is solely on Celta.
“We want to remain leaders from nowhere until the end of the season. That’s our objective," he said.
“Then we’ll think about Inter. We are 100 percent focused on Celta.”
Image credit: Getty Images
19:20
PL IN ACTION
Just a reminder that we also have live text commentary of Everton v Manchester United in the Premier League this evening.Everton v Manchester United live: Ten Hag's side look to bounce back from derby drubbing
19:15
GRIEZMANN DEAL
Xavi Hernandez revealed on Saturday that Barcelona have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid to make Antoine Griezmann's loan back to the Estadio Metropolitano a permanent move.Xavi Hernandez: Antoine Griezmann deal reached by Barcelona and Atletico