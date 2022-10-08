Getafe v Real Madrid live: Eder Militao's early opener has Real Madrid in total control

La Liga / Matchday 8
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/getafe-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Getafe CF
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Aaron Barton
    By
    Aaron Barton
    Updated 08/10/2022 at 20:54 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    94'
    Live comment icon
    FULL TIME
    Real Madrid pick up three massive points ahead of El Clasico next week. Getafe continue to linger near the drop zone.
    91'
    Live comment icon
    Real Madrid
    BIG CHANCE FOR MADRID!
    Alaba whips in a cross and it's out for a corner, Madrid now looking to kill this game off in stoppage time.
    90'
    Getafe CF
    GETAFE PUSHING
    We are into stoppage time here and Getafe continue to push for an equaliser, Madrid edge closer to their fifth consecutive away win.
    89'
    Live comment icon
    Real Madrid
    SUBSTITUTION
    Mariano Diaz is on for Rodrygo
    Rodrygo
    Off
    Rodrygo
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against1
    Wide3
    Mariano Díaz
    On
    Mariano Díaz
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    86'
    Live comment icon
    Getafe CF
    SUBSTITUTION
    Juanmi is on for Unal
    Enes Ünal
    Off
    Enes Ünal
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against2
    Juanmi Latasa
    On
    Juanmi Latasa
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    83'
    Live comment icon
    Real Madrid
    SUBSTITUTION
    Asensio is on for Camavinga
    83'
    Real Madrid
    SUBSTITUTION
    Nacho is on for goalscorer Militao
    Éder Militão
    Off
    Éder Militão
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Nacho
    On
    Nacho
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    83'
    Getafe CF
    SUBSTITUTION
    Jaime Seaone is on for Algobia
    Ángel Algobia
    Off
    Ángel Algobia
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    Fouls1
    Jaime Seoane
    On
    Jaime Seoane
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    83'
    Live comment icon
    Getafe CF
    SUBSTITUTION
    Jordan Amavi is on for Angileri.
    Fabricio Angileri
    Off
    Fabricio Angileri
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    Wide1
    Free Kicks1
    Jordan Amavi
    On
    Jordan Amavi
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    66'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Munir is on for Borja Mayoral
    Borja Mayoral
    Off
    Borja Mayoral
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    Fouls against1
    Offsides1
    Munir El Haddadi
    On
    Munir El Haddadi
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    66'
    Live comment icon
    Getafe CF
    SUBSTITUTION
    Portu is on for Carles Alena
    Carles Aleña
    Off
    Carles Aleña
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Wide1
    Portu
    On
    Portu
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    58'
    Live comment icon
    Real Madrid
    NO GOAL!
    Fede Valverde refuses to give up the 50/50 and the ball ricochets into Rodrygo who dinks it first time over the goalkeeper, but it's ruled out for offside! Yet another reprieve for Getafe.
    47'
    Live comment icon
    GETAFE HOLDING ON!
    Real Madrid have three chances one after the other! Rodrygo's effort is blocked, Tchouameni's effort is saved and then Modric's effort is blocked!
    2nd Half
    45'
    Live comment icon
    WE ARE UNDERWAY!
    End of 1st Half
    45'
    Live comment icon
    HALF TIME
    Real Madrid go in at the half 1-0 up.
    42'
    GETAFE GET AWAY WITH IT
    Vinicius Junior is clearly fouled in the box, however after a VAR check, the referee was made aware that the whole ball had went out of play during the build up to the foul, thus no penalty for Madrid!
    33'
    Getafe CF
    GETAFE STABILISING
    Sanchez Flores' side have settled well since conceding early. They are getting on the ball more and restricting Real Madrid to long passes over the top and shots from distance.
    23'
    Live comment icon
    Getafe CF
    SO CLOSE TO AN EQUALISER!
    Angileri smashes a cross/shot across the face of goal and it's inches wide. What a chance for Getafe.
    19'
    Real Madrid
    NEAT PASSING
    Real Madrid have really settled into a rhythm, lots of quick interplay between the usual suspects. They have completed a whopping 164 passes to Getafe's 80.
    7'
    Live comment icon
    OUTSTANDING FOOTBALL
    Vinicius Junior plays an outside of the foot pass into Carvajal who puts his effort just over. That would have been a sublime goal.