Getafe v Real Madrid live: Eder Militao's early opener has Real Madrid in total control
La Liga / Matchday 8
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez / 08.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
94'
FULL TIME
Real Madrid pick up three massive points ahead of El Clasico next week. Getafe continue to linger near the drop zone.
91'
Real Madrid
BIG CHANCE FOR MADRID!
Alaba whips in a cross and it's out for a corner, Madrid now looking to kill this game off in stoppage time.
90'
Getafe CF
GETAFE PUSHING
We are into stoppage time here and Getafe continue to push for an equaliser, Madrid edge closer to their fifth consecutive away win.
89'
Real Madrid
SUBSTITUTION
Mariano Diaz is on for Rodrygo
Off
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Wide3
On
Mariano Díaz
Real Madrid
86'
Getafe CF
SUBSTITUTION
Juanmi is on for Unal
Off
Enes Ünal
Getafe CF
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
On
Juanmi Latasa
Getafe CF
83'
Real Madrid
SUBSTITUTION
Asensio is on for Camavinga
83'
Real Madrid
SUBSTITUTION
Nacho is on for goalscorer Militao
Off
Éder Militão
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
On
Nacho
Real Madrid
83'
Getafe CF
SUBSTITUTION
Jaime Seaone is on for Algobia
Off
Ángel Algobia
Getafe CF
Fouls1
On
Jaime Seoane
Getafe CF
83'
Getafe CF
SUBSTITUTION
Jordan Amavi is on for Angileri.
Off
Fabricio Angileri
Getafe CF
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Jordan Amavi
Getafe CF
66'
SUBSTITUTION
Munir is on for Borja Mayoral
Off
Borja Mayoral
Getafe CF
Fouls against1
Offsides1
On
Munir El Haddadi
Getafe CF
66'
Getafe CF
SUBSTITUTION
Portu is on for Carles Alena
Off
Carles Aleña
Getafe CF
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
On
Portu
Getafe CF
58'
Real Madrid
NO GOAL!
Fede Valverde refuses to give up the 50/50 and the ball ricochets into Rodrygo who dinks it first time over the goalkeeper, but it's ruled out for offside! Yet another reprieve for Getafe.
47'
GETAFE HOLDING ON!
Real Madrid have three chances one after the other! Rodrygo's effort is blocked, Tchouameni's effort is saved and then Modric's effort is blocked!
2nd Half
45'
WE ARE UNDERWAY!
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF TIME
Real Madrid go in at the half 1-0 up.
42'
GETAFE GET AWAY WITH IT
Vinicius Junior is clearly fouled in the box, however after a VAR check, the referee was made aware that the whole ball had went out of play during the build up to the foul, thus no penalty for Madrid!
33'
Getafe CF
GETAFE STABILISING
Sanchez Flores' side have settled well since conceding early. They are getting on the ball more and restricting Real Madrid to long passes over the top and shots from distance.
23'
Getafe CF
SO CLOSE TO AN EQUALISER!
Angileri smashes a cross/shot across the face of goal and it's inches wide. What a chance for Getafe.
19'
Real Madrid
NEAT PASSING
Real Madrid have really settled into a rhythm, lots of quick interplay between the usual suspects. They have completed a whopping 164 passes to Getafe's 80.
7'
OUTSTANDING FOOTBALL
Vinicius Junior plays an outside of the foot pass into Carvajal who puts his effort just over. That would have been a sublime goal.