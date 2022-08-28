La Liga - Espanyol v Real Madrid live score: Vinicius Junior gives visitors early lead, Joselu grabs equaliser
Liga / Matchday 3
RCDE Stadium / 28.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: ESPANYOL 1-3 REAL MADRID
They may have left it late but two Karim Benzema strikes prove the difference as Real Madrid extend their 100% winning record in La Liga.
It's three wins from three as Los Blancos take their place at the top of the league.
90'+10
GOAL! ESPANYOL 1-3 REAL MADRID (KARIM BENZEMA)
Oh, what a goal! It's worth the wait as Benzema bends it into the bottom corner.
The defender Cabrera, who has taken the goalkeeper's shirt, can't do anything but watch as it nestles in the net.
90'+6
RED CARD!
Lecomte is shown a straight red card for a foul on Ceballos on the edg of the penalty area. It takes an age for the decision to be made, but the referee finally shows the Espanyol goalkeeper his marching orders after reviewing the replay on the pitch-side monitor.
Red card
Benjamin Lecomte
RCD Espanyol
Saves by Goalkeeper2
Fouls1
Free Kicks6
Red Cards1
90'
SIX MINUTES ADDED ON!
Still time for some late drama.
89'
ESPANYOL SUB
Gomez comes on for Exposito as the hosts desperately search for a late, late equaliser.
Off
Edu Expósito
RCD Espanyol
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Dani Gómez
RCD Espanyol
88'
Goal
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots2
Offsides3
GOAL! ESPANYOL 1-2 REAL MADRID (KARIM BENZEMA)
There's the winner!
Benzema pops up in the 88th minute to poke home Rodrygo's back post cross to surely give Real Madrid all three points.
85'
REAL MADRID SUB
Carvajal takes the place of Vazquez. One last roll of the dice.
Off
Lucas Vázquez
Real Madrid
Fouls3
Fouls against1
On
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid
84'
PENALTY APPEAL
Vinicius Jr takes a tumble inside the box but replays show Gil won the ball absolutely fairly.
This has been an excellent defensive showing by Espanyol.
81'
REAL MADRID SUB
Kroos has been replaced by Dani Ceballos for the final 10 minutes as Ancelotti looks to inject some energy in midfield.
Off
Toni Kroos
Real Madrid
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks3
On
Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid
79'
NOT THE BEST EFFORT
Joselu with a tame, tired effort that is dragged well wide of goal.
Espanyol fans are turning up the volume as we approach the final 10 minutes.
78'
ESPANYOL SUB
Puado is replaced by Nicolas Ribaudo.
Off
Javi Puado
RCD Espanyol
Blocked Shots2
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Nicolás Ribaudo
RCD Espanyol
75'
15 MINUTES REMAINING
Espanyol win a corner. It's delivered into the mix but Rudiger heads clear.
With 15 minutes remaining in this tie, it remains in the balance. Full credit to Espanyol, they're not settling for a draw.
69'
ESPANYOL SUB
Vinicius is unable to continue after picking up a knock and he'll be replaced by Bare.
Off
Vinicius
RCD Espanyol
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Keidi Bare
RCD Espanyol
66'
GOAL DISALLOWED!
Camavinga is allowed to run through the Espanyol midfield with relative ease before teeing up Kroos. His low shot is turned in by Benzema but the linesman's flag is immediately up and the goal won't stand.
65'
BENZEMA OFFSIDE - AGAIN
Benzema is caught offside once more. His timing has just been off so far tonight. Most unlike him.
63'
BENZEMA... NO!
Camavinga lays it off to Benzema on the edge of the penalty area. He opens up his body and curls a shot towards goal, aiming for the far corner. Lecomte watches it all the way and is at full stretch to push it wide.
60'
STUNNING SAVE BY COURTOIS!
You will do well to see a better save this weekend!
There is a host of bodies in front of him but Courtois somehow keeps Olivan's venemous shot from point-blank range out!
58'
REAL MADRID SUB
Rodrygo comes on for Valverde.
Off
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
Fouls1
On
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
58'
REAL MADRID SUB
The introduction of Camavinga will give Madrid fresh legs in midfield. He replaces Modric.
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Fouls against2
Corners2
On
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
58'
OFFSIDE
Nine times out of 10, Benzema scores with this header. But on this occasion he fails to hit the target. His blushes are spared by the offside flag.