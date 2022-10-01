Mallorca v Barcelona - Lewandwoski on target with super strike
Liga / Matchday 7
Visit Mallorca Estadi / 01.10.2022
Live
HALF TIME
FAR FROM VINTAGE BARCA BUT THEY HOLD THE LEAD
45'
KESSIE IN THE BOOK
A third Barca player gets a yellow, this time for pulling back Maffeo.
40'
TWO BOOKINGS IN A MINUTE
This time Pique is in the book for a foul on Lee which leads to a bit of pushing and shoving all round.A coach on Barca's bench also gets a red card.
39'
CHRISTENSEN GOES INTO THE BOOK
He is censured for a foul on Muriqi.
35'
COSTA SHOOTS AT GOAL FOR MALLORCA
But Ter Stegen is right behind the effort.
32'
LEWANDOWSKI MEETS CORNER WITH HEADER
But the ball goes wide of the target, with the referee not spotting a deflection off Valjent so a goal kick was awarded.
26'
OVER THE BAR FROM FATI
He would have been offside anyway but when a corner was headed back into the box Fati on the turn with his left foot could not keep his effort down.
23'
THE BALL JUST WOULDN'T DOWN FOR HIM
Busquets lobbed a ball over the top which Lewandowski controlled but as it bounced high he could only side foot the ball above the keeper's head which was comfortably saved.
20'
Goal
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Offsides1
GOAL FOR BARCELONA!
Lewandowski makes a chance for himself and puts it away. Fati put him free on the left flank but with no option to cross he turned inside the defender before curling an effort inside the far post.
19'
LEE BRINGS DOWN BALDE
A little lucky to avoid a yellow card for that one.
15'
DEMBELE SHOOTS AT GOAL
But his effort goes wide of the target.
12'
DE GALLARETTA MEETS LEE'S CORNER
A smart routine saw de Gallaretta meet the corner at the front post 10 yards from goal a la Sheringham from Anderton, but fired over the bar.
10'
FIRST SHOT IN ANGER FROM MALLORCA
Lee turned thirty yards from goal and set himself before firing an effort a yard or so over the bar.
4'
BARCA CAMPED IN THE MALLORCA HALF
No big chances yet but the home side struggling to get the ball out of their half.
1'
MALLORCA GETS THE GAME UNDERWAY
19:52
BARCA GOING FOR TENTH STRAIGHT WIN OVER LOS PIRATAS
A draw at Camp Nou 12 years ago on Monday was he last time Mallorca denied Barca any points.
19:42
MIXED BAG FOR MALLORCA SO FAR
Outside of the thrashing at Real Madrid, they have been competitive in every game but with two wins, draws and defeats so far.
19:32
FATI STARTING FIRST LEAGUE GAME OF SEASON
It will be interesting to see how he dovetails with Lewandowski.
19:22
BAYERN DEFEAT ONLY BLIP FOR BARCA SO FAR
Two weeks away from El Classico, Barca will hope to continue their league run which has seen them grab 16 from 18 points.
19:12
MALLORCA'S SIDE FOR VISIT OF BARCELONA