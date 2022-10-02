Real Madrid v Osasuna Live! - Latest from the Santiago Bernabeu as Kike Garcia equalises for Los Rojillos!
Liga / Matchday 7
Bernabéu / 02.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
-
REPORT
Thanks for joining us.
Frustrated Real Madrid held at home by 10-man Osasuna
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: REAL MADRID 1-1 OSASUNA
The full-time whistle goes and ten-men Osasuna secure their second consecutive away point at the Bernabeu, which ends Real Madrid's 100% record in La Liga! Report to follow...
Image credit: Getty Images
90+5'
HEADED CLEAR!
Asensio's free-kick delivery is headed clear and that should be that!
90+4'
FREE-KICK
Real Madrid are awarded a free-kick from around 40-yards out as Camavinga is body checked by Moi Gomez.
90+3'
WIDE AGAIN!
Real Madrid are piling on the pressure! Another cross comes into the area from Rodrygo, but Benzema cannot get clean contact on the header and he glances it wide of the post.
90+1'
WHAT A CHANCE!
Fede Valverde delivers in a fantastic cross into the box, which Mariano meets with a powerful header, but it goes just over the bar and onto the roof of the net!
90'
Real Madrid
Off
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Mariano Díaz
Real Madrid
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES!
There will be five minutes of added time here as Real Madrid chase the winner
89'
JUST WIDE!
What an effort by Moi Gomez! He sweetly hits a first-time volley from outside the area, but it narrowly goes wide of the far post!
86'
WELL SAVED
Vini Jr.'s shot from outside the area towards the bottom corner is on target, but Herrera holds it well to make the save.
83'
CA Osasuna
Off
Jon Moncayola
CA Osasuna
On target1
Fouls1
On
Manu Sánchez
CA Osasuna
83'
CA Osasuna
Off
Kike García
CA Osasuna
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
On
Ante Budimir
CA Osasuna
81'
CA Osasuna
Off
Nacho Vidal
CA Osasuna
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Aridane
CA Osasuna
81'
OFFSIDE!
Benzema has the ball in the net from inside the area, but he looks narrowly offside, and the flag goes up. The call stands after a VAR review.
79'
Real Madrid
OFF THE CROSSBAR!
Benzema smacks his penalty against the top of the crossbar and it goes behind! He goes for pure power but overcooks it badly! What a waste!
78'
CA Osasuna
RED CARD!
Osasuna are now down to ten men as David Garcia is sent off for denying Benzema a clear goal-scoring opportunity.
Red card
David García
CA Osasuna
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Wide1
Free Kicks2
76'
Real Madrid
PENALTY TO REAL MADRID!
The penalty is given following a VAR review, and Madrid have a way to take the lead in this tight game!
75'
PENALTY SHOUT
Benzema appeals for a penalty as he is bundled over by David Garcia in the penalty area. It looked very clear! The referee stops the game to look at the monitor.
74'
Real Madrid
Eder Militao also comes on. This will most likely see Alaba move to right-back.
Off
Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid
Fouls against3
Wide1
Free Kicks4
On
Éder Militão
Real Madrid
74'
Real Madrid
Another Real Madrid change
Off
Toni Kroos
Real Madrid
Free Kicks2
Corners4
On
Marco Asensio
Real Madrid