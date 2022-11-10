Real Madrid 2-1 Cadiz as it happened - Militao and Kroos on target as Los Blancos sign off for World Cup
La Liga / Matchday 14
Bernabéu / 10.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: REAL MADRID 2-1 CADIZ
That was far closer than it should have been!
Goals from Eder Militao and Toni Kroos looked to have Los Blancos cruising to three points before Lucas Perez halved the deficit late on and made things very interesting!
In the end, Carlo Ancelotti's side got the job done. They can sign off for the World Cup break knowing they are only two points off leaders Barcelona.
90'+3
WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!
Negredo sets up Espino with a classy pass with the outside of his boot. But the Cadiz forward gets underneath his header and can't hit the target!
90'
FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON!
89'
CADIZ CHANCE!
Espino crosses to Negredo but his first-time header is straight at Courtois.
88'
REAL MADRID SUB
A third switch sees Nacho come on for Vazquez.
Off
Lucas Vázquez
Real Madrid
On
Nacho
Real Madrid
85'
REAL MADRID SUB
Modric makes way for Camavinga.
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
On
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
83'
REAL MADRID SUB
It's the hosts' first change of the night as Ceballos takes the place of Rodrygo.
Off
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
On
Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid
82'
Goal
Lucas Pérez
Cádiz CF
GOAL! REAL MADRID 2-1 CADIZ (LUCAS PEREZ)
Wait, is it game on?! Cadiz have one back!
Courtois fumbles Bongonda's shot, saves the rebound from Negro but is unable to stop Perez's effort.
There's life in this contest!
80'
WHAT!? HOW DOES HE MISS?!
Vinicius Jnr is released down the left and drives into space. He looks up and rolls it to Modric at the back post. The goal is gaping - it's an empty net - but the Croatian somehow, inexplicably, fails to hit the target!
Absolutely unbelievable.
78'
CADIZ SUB
Negredo, formerly of Man City and Middlesbrough, takes the place of Sobrino.
Off
Rubén Sobrino
Cádiz CF
On
Álvaro Negredo
Cádiz CF
77'
TIPPED AWAY!
Ledesma is unable to hold onto Vinicius Jnr's vicious drive, as Real continue to pile on the pressure.
73'
DOUBLE CADIZ SUB
On: Mari, Perez
Off: Cala, Lozano
Cala
Cala
Cádiz CF
On
José Mari
Cádiz CF
70'
Goal
Toni Kroos
Real Madrid
GOAL! REAL MADRID 2-0 CADIZ (TONI KROOS)
Oh wow, a stunning goal from Kroos doubles Real Madrid's lead!
Modric's outswinging corner delivery isn't dealt with, it sits up perfectly for Kroos, who catches a volley ever so sweetly and blasts it past Ledesma at his near post.
68'
TOTAL DOMINATION
Modric sells a dummy to Fernandez as he cuts onto his left foot. But his shot is deflected behind for his side's sixth corner of the game.
66'
TOUCH TOO MANY
Rodrygo turns Carcelen inside out as he moves closer to goal but the Real Madrid forward takes a touch too many and has to settle for a corner.
63'
POOR EFFORT!
Rodrygo is picked out by Vazquez, but the striker leans back and lifts his shot miles over the bar.
He's looked off the pace tonight.
60'
LEDESMA SAVE!
Vazquez skips past Espino and tries his luck with an angled shot, but there's no way past Ledesma.
56'
CADIZ DOUBLE SUB!
On: Ocampo, Bongonda
Off: Alejo, Alcaraz
Off
Ruben Alcaraz
Cádiz CF
On
Brian Ocampo
Cádiz CF