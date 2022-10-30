Real Madrid vs Girona live - Updates as Los Blancos look to return to top spot in La Liga
La Liga / Matchday 12
Bernabéu / 30.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
17:20
THAT'S ALL FROM US!
Right, that's us done, but stick with Eurosport for full coverage of the Manchester United clash with West Ham!Manchester United v West Ham live! - Marcus Rashford's 100th United goal gives hosts the lead!
17:20
FULL REPORT
Well, the last 20 minutes there was enough to leave you breathless, and made up for the 70 minutes before it! Here's the full report!
Stuani penalty earns Girona point as Madrid have late winner controversially disallowed
End of 2nd Half
90+10'
FULL-TIME: REAL MADRID 1-1 GIRONA
And there goes the full-time whistle. Credit to Girona. They came with a game plan and executed it perfectly. Real were far, far from their best, but they were robbed of the win by the decision to award the visitors a penalty
90+8'
GAZZANIGA SAVES
The goalkeeper has been excellent as he saves a loose Vinicius header. He then goes down with cramp. I have to say I've not seen many goalkeepers pick up cramp before.
90+5'
YELLOW TO MARTINEZ
He brings down Vinicius and it's a clear yellow
Yellow card
Arnau Martinez
Girona FC
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide1
90+4'
WAS THIS A PENALTY?
Here's a look at the equaliser - what do you think?
90+1'
RED CARD!
Kroos has been sent off! He picks up a second yellow card and gets his marching orders!
Red card
Toni Kroos
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards2
Fouls4
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
90+1'
ADDED TIME!
We're into an additional nine minutes. I'm not sure where that's come from!
90'
GOAL RULED OUT!
And the referee rules it out. That's fair enough!
89'
GOAL! REAL MADRID 2-1 GIRONA
Will this stand? Modrid with the long ball forward for Diaz to chase on to. Rodrygo's shot is saved. Does the 'keeper have it in his hands when Rodrygo finishes the rebound? It looks like it to me!
87'
DOUBLE REAL SUB
Ferland Mendy off, and Valverde, with Mariano Diaz and Militao on
Off
Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid
Fouls against1
On
Éder Militão
Real Madrid
86'
VALVERDE SLAMS OVER
That's a waste, it really is. The midfielder, who has been in goalscoring form of late, clatters over
81'
RIQUELME NODS WIDE
A deep cross from the right and Riquelme can't head on target. He needs to do better there!
80'
Penalty
Cristhian Stuani
Girona FC
Goals1
On target1
Penalties1
Penalties Scored1
GOAL! REAL MADRID 1-1 GIRONA (Stuani)
On as a sub, the former Middlesbrough man does what he did here three years ago, scoring from the penalty spot! He sends Courtois the wrong way. Game on!
79'
VAR CHECK
Oh, hello. Lopez has a header blocked and it does hit Asensio on the hand. The referee is told by VAR to have a look at it, and he's awarded a penalty. I mean, that's a ludicrous decision. There's no way you can give that as hand ball
76'
GIRONA SUBS
Right, Michel is throwing caution to the wind now. Toni Villa, Reinier and Cristhian Stuani are on for Castellanos, Herrera and Valery
Off
Valery Fernández
Girona FC
Fouls against1
Wide1
Offsides1
On
Toni Villa
Girona FC
75'
MODRIC BOOKING
The referee won't make a simplye decision all day as he brings down Martinez
Yellow card
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Wide1
73'
STUNNING GAZZANIGA SHOT!
Wow, that's an incredible stop. Asensio turns and shoots from close range and the 'keeper somehow tips over the bar.
70'
Goal
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
GOAL! REAL MADRID 1-0 GIRONA (Vinicius)
Finally, we have lift off! The build-up from Real is so patient, with a sea of yellow shirts preventing them from shooting. Eventually, Valverde wrestles into some space on the right hand side of the box and crosses to Vinicius, who slides into an empty net from just a yard out. He couldn't miss!
69'
REAL FAIL TO DELIVER AGAIN
Kroos has a free-kick around 30-yards out. It's not really within shooting range, so he lines up a cross instead, but it goes over everybody and out for a goal kick. THat pretty much sums up how poor Real have been going forward