Real Madrid v Real Mallorca LIVE - Updates from the Bernabeu as Ancelotti's men lead; Muriqi put Mallorca ahead, Valverde and Vinicius the goal-scorers for the hosts
Liga / Matchday 5
Bernabéu / 11.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
There we have it. Top quality from the Madridistas in the end proved too much for the Mallorcans. A crushing 4-1 result in the end. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to check back in very soon for even more LIVE La Liga coverage.
90'
Goal
Antonio Rüdiger
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
GOAL! (ANTONIO RUDIGER)
One more for the tally, and it stems from a free kick conceded out of frustration. Rudiger at the far post, unmarked, lashes home his first for Los Blancos!
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
88'
Goal
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
Goals1
Assists1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
GOAL! (RODRYGO)
There's number three, and it really is game over now. Rodrygo finally adds to his tally, and it's a memorable solo goal to round off the game. 3-1.
88'
TWO MINUTES TO GO
The game is easing down now as both sides are beginning to lose their temper. Madrid's experience is beginning to show.
85'
YELLOW CARD
Antonio Sanchez was also booked for dissent.
85'
FREE KICK, MADRID
Valjent is booked for a foul on Vinicius in the corner.
Yellow card
Martin Valjent
RCD Mallorca
Yellow Cards1
84'
EASY CATCH
... from Courtois as Madrid deal with the Mallorca corner with ease.
81'
FREE KICK, MALLORCA
David Alaba is booekd for a foul on Grenier.
Yellow card
David Alaba
Real Madrid
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks3
80'
CORNER, MADRID
Won by Alaba after Vinicius' no-look pass.
80'
TEN MINUTES TO GO
How will Mallorca react?
78'
SUBSTITUTION
Lago Junior comes on for Lee.
Off
Kang-In Lee
RCD Mallorca
Assists1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
Corners1
On
Lago Júnior
RCD Mallorca
78'
SUBSTITUTION
Prats comes on for Muriqi.
75'
IT WAS COMING
A brilliant piece of play from Rodrygo there... has he won the game for Madrid?
72'
Goal
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
GOAL! (VINICIUS JR)
It's great vision from Rodrygo as his tricky run through the heart of the Mallorca defence results in a great pass to set up his compatriot Vinicius Junior, who coolly chips Rajkovic to put Madrid ahead.
70'
SUBSTITUTION
Lucas Vazquez is replaced by Dani Carvajal.
69'
SUBSTITUTION
Camavinga replaces Ceballos.
Off
Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
65'
FREE KICK, MADRID
Vazquez is fouled by Costa, and the hosts have a free kick in a promising position.
64'
WHAT A CHANCE!
Really clever play from Grenier down the left for Mallorca, and there's the cut back... and a terrible miss from Sanchez, as he sidefoots wide from seven yards!
64'
INJURY
Lee is down with cramp, but he's walking it off.