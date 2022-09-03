Real Madrid v Real Betis: Both sides score early in pulsating clash at the Bernabeu
Liga / Matchday 4
Bernabéu / 03.09.2022
Live
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF TIME
It's finely balanced at the break. Betis began the stronger, but Madrid opened the scoring. Once Betis equalised, Real took control and could have easily scored more than one.
45+3'
DESPERATE BETIS DEFENDING
Madrid ping passes around the edge of Betis' box but can't find the gap.
45'
AMAZING PLAY ALL ROUND
Intricate interplay from Madrid in the Betis box almost results in a goal, but Betis win it back and counter with pace.
Canales charges downfield with Carvajal on his heels. Militao somehow extricates possession without committing a foul.
42'
MADRID SHOWING OFF
A roulette from Modric, a nutmeg from Tchouameni, and Madrid play their way out of trouble beautifully.
41'
CANALES CROSS ALMOST CREATES GOAL
Borja Iglesias leaps high, but he can't get full contact on Canales' excellent ball into the box.
40'
SHORT CORNER CAUSES CHAOS
Modric goes short to Carvajal who swings in a cross that drops inches from Eder Militao and Benzema in the Betis box.
With a little more luck, Madrid could have scored four by now.
39'
BENZEMA FIRES OVER
Not the best of efforts from Madrid's goal-machine. He blasts his free kick way over the crossbar.
38'
CAMAVINGA WINS CLEVER FOUL
Madrid's French midfielder loses possession but positions himself in such a way that Gonzalez is forced to foul him.
Benzema stands over the free kick.
36'
RODRYG-OH SO CLOSE
Vinicius flicks the ball over Betis' high line, and Rodrygo charges after it. Goalkeeper Silva gets there first, but only just.
34'
STRONG DEFENDING ALABA
Betis slip a pass through Madrid's backline to find Juanmi. Juanmi moves into the box, but Alaba just eases him off the ball.
32'
BACK IN ACTION
The break is over and play is resumed.
31'
TIME FOR A DRINKS BREAK
The players are headed to the touchline for a cooling break. It's 27 degrees in Madrid this afternoon.
30'
BENZEMA NOT FAR AWAY AGAIN
It takes desperate defending to stop Benzema restoring Real's lead from close range.
The hosts are on top right now.
27'
VINICIUS IN RARE FORM
The Brazilian attacker is loving his football right now.
25'
CARVAJAL STAYS DOWN
Edgar goes in hard on Carvajal. He wins the ball but batters the man, too. The referee cautions the Betis defender.
Yellow card
Edgar Gonzalez
Real Betis
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
24'
VINICIUS PICKS OUT BENZEMA
The French veteran fires over the bar after a delightful dance through the box from his Brazilian team mate.
22'
BETIS PLAYING BRAVE
Not many teams come to the Bernabeu and dominate possession, but Betis are doing just that.
20'
BRILLIANT SAVE RUI SILVA
Modric's corner finds Tchouameni, and the French midfielder's header is powerful and on target.
Somehow Silva claws it away and it spins out for another corner.
19'
ALMOST INSTANT RESPONSE
Vinicius and Rodrygo combine to slash through Betis' defence virtually from kick off. Vinicius fires over the bar.
17'
Goal
Sergio Canales
Real Betis
Goals1
On target1
GOAL - REAL BETIS
Sergio Canales equalises for the visitors with his first goal of the season.
Betis take a quick throw, direct to Borja who flicks it into the path Canales. The former Madrid midfielder refuses to celebrate.