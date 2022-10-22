Real Madrid v Sevilla live! - Latest from Santiago Bernabeu as Erik Lamela levels it for Los Rojiblancos!
La Liga / Matchday 11
Bernabéu / 22.10.2022
Live
62'
GOOD HANDLING
Real Madrid work it well as Vini Jr clips the ball out to Carvajal on the right, and he tries to drill a low cross into the danger zone, but Bounou reacts well to smother the ball and hold onto it in the Sevilla goal.
59'
Sevilla FC
JUST WIDE!
Wow - Sevilla are really causing issues for Los Blancos. This time they surprise Real Madrid with a dangerous counter attack. Montiel, who is now advancing forward a lot more, runs down the middle towards the penalty area, before teeing up Lamela on the left-side of the box. The Argentine tries to bend one towards the far corner, but his effort goes narrowly wide!
Ancelotti may have seen enough here as Camavinga looks ready to join the action.
56'
Sevilla FC
SIDE NETTING!
Great build-up from Sevilla who are growing in confidence! Lamela, who is central on the edge of the penalty area, plays it out wide to his right to tee up Navas. He sends a teasing cross towards the back post for Isco, but the Spaniard can only put his effort into the side netting!
54'
Sevilla FC
GOALLLL! LAMELA SCORES!
Sevilla are level - almost out of nothing! An exquisite pass from Montiel with the outside of his foot is played towards in the area, which completely cuts open the Madrid back line, and Lamela is there to toe-poke the ball beyond Courtois despite the Belgian getting an arm on it! Sevilla are back in this!
49'
CORNER!
Modric plays in an overlapping Mendy down the left, and he plays in a threatening low cross towards the centre, but Jordan is there to make a key block to concede the corner. Vini Jr. opts to take the corner short to catch Sevilla by surprise but it comes to nothing as Los Rojiblancos clear.
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF
Real Madrid get the second half underway here at the Bernabeu.
End of 1st Half
45+1'
HALF-TIME: REAL MADRID 1-0 SEVILLA
After one minute of added time at the end of the first half, both sets of players head for the tunnel. Real Madrid lead this one courtesy of an early strike from Luca Modric. A lot of work to do for Sevilla. Back for the second half.
44'
SAVE!
Montiel lays the ball off for Navas to strike from inside the penalty area, but his low shot is straight at Courtois, and he smothers it at his near post. That is Sevilla's first effort on target.
44'
TOO HEAVY OF A TOUCH!
Vini should've scored! Valverde plays him in with a through pass and he is one-on-one with the goalkeeper after Gudelj fails to react accordingly! He tries to go around Bono and slot the ball in, but his second touch is poor, and Montiel just about recovers to nick the ball off the Brazilian!
42'
BLOCKED!
Telles makes a key block! Madrid come forward again as Vini gets the ball in midfield from a loose Sevilla pass, and he plays it forward for Modric, who advances with the ball towards the penalty area. Despite being charged down by Isco, he competely wrong foots him with a dummy, before getting ready to shoot on his left foot, but the Brazilian is there to make an interception. Corner to Real Madrid.
37'
POOR!
Rakitic stands over the free-kick, but he can only put it into the wall and Real Madrid get away with one! Courtois still has yet to be tested.
36'
Real Madrid
Tchouameni is booked for completely slicing apart Lamela inside the D with a poor challenge. Free-kick for Sevilla in a brilliant position.
Yellow card
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Real Madrid
35'
SEVILLA CANNOT PENETRATE
The visitors are getting on the ball more now, and are building up with some nice passing around the penalty area, but they just cannot penetrate past the final line.
34'
WELL WIDE!
Madrid work it well. Modric tees up Valverde with a pass to the Uruguayan, who is down the right half-space. He opts to cut inside and wants to shoot from just outside the penalty area but he is crowded out. He passes it back for Modric, and the Croatian opts to go for a goal from distance but it goes well wide of the far post.
31'
OVER THE BAR
Kroos opts to take the free-kick, which is placed on the inside-left channel just outside the 18-yard box. He puts too much power on it and it goes well over the bar.
31'
Sevilla FC
YELLOW CARD
Valverde plays a deep low cross from the right, which flashes across the face of goal. It drops to Vinicius on the opposite flank, bit he is absolutely taken out with an awful challenge by Montiel who is shown a deserved yellow. Free-kick for Real Madrid.
Yellow card
Gonzalo Montiel
Sevilla FC
29'
Sevilla FC
The first caution of the game is shown to Joan Jordan as he takes down Vinicius.
Yellow card
Jordán
Sevilla FC
26'
GOOD BLOCK
Vini Jr. drives at the Sevilla defence from deep and gets to the edge of the 18-yard box before firing a powerful shot towards goal, but Marcao does well to put his body on the line to make a block with an outstretched leg that sees the ball sail over the bar and out for a corner.
The corner comes to nothing for Los Blancos.
23'
REWIND: OPENING REAL MADRID GOAL
Take a look at the move that led to Real Madrid opening the scoring here at the Santiago Bernabeu.
21'
WIDE!
Good play by Rodrygo, who picks up the ball outside the Sevilla penalty area in the left half-space before driving forward with the ball. With a defender jockeying in front of him, he opts for a chipped finish towards the far corner, but he gets it completely wrong and it sails high and wide of the far post by some distance.