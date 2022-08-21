Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Lewandowski scores first Barca goal but Isak equalises
Liga / Matchday 2
Reale Arena / 21.08.2022
51'
YELLOW CARD
Just exceptional play from Kubo. He has such a low centre of gravity and he dribbles past Araujo like he isn't there.
As a result, the Barca defender pulls him back. Yellow card.
Yellow card
Ronald Araújo
FC Barcelona
48'
EARLIER TODAY
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF BEGINS
We're back underway in the North of Spain.
Image credit: Getty Images
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF TIME: REAL SOCIEDAD 1-1 BARCELONA
The early goals cancelled each other out. The opening ten minutes was brilliant and the rest of the game has been full of quality too.
This second half could go either way.
45'
GREAT SAVE
SIlva is playing like he is 26 not 36. He glides through the Barca defence. The attack results in him having a shot after he is picked out by Elustondo.
It's heading for the bottom corner but Ter Stegen tips the low shot round the post. That's an incredible stop.
42'
YELLOW CARD
Le Normand gets a yellow for going through the back of Lewandowski.
Yellow card
Robin Le Normand
Real Sociedad
40'
EVEN GAME
Been a fantastic opening 40 minutes here. Both teams are going for it and not sitting back.
The midfield battle is intriguing, Pedri and De Jong are superb but Silva is proving he can still run games despite his age.
37'
TEMPO
We just had a five minute dip in tempo but this good game is alive again.
La Real attack and earn a corner, Garcia slides in to tackle Isak but it leads to nothing.
Barca get a corner at the other end and go short to Dembele but his shot is still rising now - watch out people in row Z.
34'
QUICKFIRE
Lewan-goal-ski is in business!
31'
TACTICS
Barcelona seem to be using a back three in possession but are comfortable going to a four in it, a system Xavi has used at times but rarely.
Araujo is playing the hybrid role of half centre-back, half right-back. It has caused some issues for Barca though, they aren't entirely comfortable as Merino has found space twice in that right hand side area.
Also, De Jong is happy to drop deep to link the play.
28'
CHANCES
Isak slides a great ball to the right where Merino is in acres of space. His shot is saved but Ter Stegen can only push it out to Kubo. He fires a shot back that goes just wide.
25'
SO CLOSE
Ferran Torres misses by inches. Dembele gets down the right and pulls it back to the edge of the box where the ex-Man City man is waiting. He steadies himself and shoots and it bends just wide of the target, it had Remiro worried.
22'
YELLOW CARD
Ter Stegen hits a long ball over the top and Balde is after it but he is pulled to the floor by Elustondo. He gets a yellow card for the foul.
Yellow card
Aritz Elustondo
Real Sociedad
21'
END TO END
Merino has a half chance but he can't get the ball out of his feet and is tackled.
Barca counter with Pedri dictating the game driving the ball forward and finding Dembele, he whips a good cross in but it's headed away.
19'
OUCH
Barcelona have two players down, Gavi has just taken an elbow to the face from Silva by accident. Meanwhile Balde has taken a ball to the face.
17'
ANOTHER POOR DECISION
Dembele should have been sent off and now La Real can feel hard done by again. Christensen has just pulled down Isak as he got spun by him. That should be a free-kick in a good position but nothing given!
15'
DEMBELE ELBOWS
What on Earth is Dembele doing? He has just elbowed Munoz in the face while waiting for a throw on to be taken.
VAR has checked it and he is very lucky to still be on the pitch.
12'
TENACIOUS TORRES
Ferran Torres has been criticised by some for his performances since joining Barcelona but he is working hard here as he wins a corner for his side with a blocked shot and he also draws a foul, hacked down after a good dribble.
9'
FANS JUMPING
There was a fear that Barca's early goal could knock the stuffing out of the home side and kill the atmosphere but it certainly hasn't and the Sociedad fans are bouncing in the stands now.
6'
Goal
Alexander Isak
Real Sociedad
GOAL: REAL SOCIEDAD 1-1 BARCELONA
What a beginning to this game! Isak scores.
De Jong is robbed in possession in his own half and Silva slides a good through ball to the through on goal Swedish striker.
Isak is a tad wide but his strike takes a deflection off the trying to block Garcia and loops over the keeper. 1-1.