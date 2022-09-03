La Liga - Sevilla v Barcelona latest score: live updates as Raphinha and Lewandowski gives visitors lead
Liga / Matchday 4
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 03.09.2022
Live
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME - SEVILLA 0-2 BARCELONA
Goals from Raphinha and Lewandowski means Barcelona are in total control at Estadio Ramon.
Image credit: Getty Images
45'+1
DEMBELE GOES CLOSE!
Another rapid counter-attack from Barca tears the home side's defence apart as Dembele slaloms through on goal. He has Lewandowski in support but opts to go it alone, lobbing his shot wide of the post!
45'
SHOULD BE THREE!
Kounde is totally unmarked as he meets Pedri's pinpoint cross but with the goal gaping he somehow heads wide of the far post!
43'
FINE TO CONTINUE
Araujo is back on the pitch and looks fine to continue as play resumes.
42'
ARAUJO IS DOWN
The Barcelona defender is in some pain following a collision with Isco, who is having quite an eventful night.
41'
GREAT CHALLENGE
A vital challenge from Gavi prevents Isco from having a clear sight of goal. Barcelona superior in every department now.
39'
RAPHINHA IS THROUGH...
Barcelona are carving open the Sevilla defence at will as Dembele plays in Raphinha, but Bono is off his line quickly to rescue the hosts.
36'
Goal
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against1
GOAL! SEVILLA 0-2 BARCELONA (ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI)
Sevilla are falling apart now! An expert finish from Lewandowski doubles Barca's lead!
The Poland international is left all alone as the Sevilla defence is caught napping. He controls Kounde's raking ball on the chest before composing himself and volleying it past the hapless Bono.
34'
A WASTE
Dembele's delivery is a disappointment as it sails over the head of everyone.
33'
YELLOW CARD
Sevilla's first player to go into the referee's notebook tonight is Jordan for a foul on Lewandowski. Dembele to take the resulting free-kick...
Yellow card
Jordán
Sevilla FC
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
30'
OVER THE BAR!
Dembele is released on the left flank. With Sevilla's defence backtracking, he draws Fernando in and turns him inside and out before firing over the crossbar from the angle.
28'
YELLOW CARDS
Gavi goes into the book and then, just moments later, an accumulation of fouls sees Balde pick up a yellow card.
Yellow card
Alex Balde
FC Barcelona
Yellow Cards1
25'
SEVILLA ROCKED
Sevilla look shell shocked having conceded the opener. They had been by far the better and more threatening side, but one moment of quality has undone their defence.
23'
ALMOST A SECOND!
Now he's got the taste for it, Raphinha almost doubles Barca's lead with a curling effort from the edge of the box, but it's just over the bar.
21'
Goal
Raphinha
FC Barcelona
Goals1
On target1
Free Kicks1
Corners1
GOAL! SEVILLA 0-1 BARCELONA (RAPHINHA)
A first goal in La Liga for Raphinha as Barcelona take the lead on the counter-attack!
The ball is won in midfield by Gavi and he feeds Dembele, who embarks on a lung-busting solo run. His weighted pass is accepted by Lewandowski, his chipped effort is cleared off the line by Fernando but Raphinha is waiting to pounce, heading in on the rebound.
19'
EN NESYRI... NO!
Incredible vision from Isco and he has the technique to execute as he threads a throughball into the path of En Nesyri, who has just Ter Stegen to beat... he tries to curl it around the Barca goalkeeper but he's able to turn it around the post.
The offside flag then goes up but replays show he was onside and the goal would have stood.
What an opportunity!
15'
WELL WIDE!
Sevilla break rapidly thanks to Lamela's direct running from deep. He switches it to Acuna, on space on the left flank, but he makes a real mess of his shot, slicing it well wide of goal.
13'
GOAL DISALLOWED!
Mir has the ball in the back of the net for Sevilla! It would be a deserved lead for the hosts, but the offside flag is quickly raised and their celebrations are cut short.
11'
INTENSE PRESSING
Ter Stegen is closed down by Sevilla's high-press and the Barcelona goalkeeper is forced to go long, hoofing the ball out of play.
It has been a high tempo start from the hosts. Can they maintain this intensity?
9'
YELLOW CARD
Dembele jinx his way towards the penalty area but eventually runs into trouble. In a bid to make amends, he commits a cynical foul on Isco. The referee produces his first booking of the night.
Yellow card
Ousmane Dembélé
FC Barcelona
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1